Quick Look: Colts' 2019 Initial 53-Man Roster [UPDATED]

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have waived 23 players, waived six players with an injury designation, and released five veterans to shrink from their 90-man preseason roster to their initial 53-man roster. Also, quarterback Chad Kelly was officially placed on the Reserve/Suspended list.

So while lots can change on every NFL team's roster between now and their Week 1 matchups — the waiver claim period for those released today expires at noon tomorrow, while practice squads can be formed an hour later — let's take a look at who initially made the cut at each position for the Colts heading into the 2019 regular season (UPDATED to reflect moves made Sept. 1-2):