Quick Look: Colts' 2019 Initial 53-Man Roster [UPDATED]

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to go to work.
The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have waived 23 players, waived six players with an injury designation, and released five veterans to shrink from their 90-man preseason roster to their initial 53-man roster. Also, quarterback Chad Kelly was officially placed on the Reserve/Suspended list.
So while lots can change on every NFL team's roster between now and their Week 1 matchups — the waiver claim period for those released today expires at noon tomorrow, while practice squads can be formed an hour later — let's take a look at who initially made the cut at each position for the Colts heading into the 2019 regular season (UPDATED to reflect moves made Sept. 1-2):
OFFENSE
Quarterback (2):
- Jacoby Brissett
- Brian Hoyer
Running back (4):
- Nyheim Hines
- Marlon Mack
- Jordan Wilkins
- Jonathan Williams
Wide receiver (6):
- Deon Cain
- Parris Campbell
- Devin Funchess
- T.Y. Hilton
- Zach Pascal
- Chester Rogers
Tight end (4):
- Mo Alie-Cox
- Jack Doyle
- Eric Ebron
- Hale Hentges
Offensive line (8):
- Josh Andrews
- Anthony Castonzo
- Le'Raven Clark
- Mark Glowinski
- Joe Haeg
- Ryan Kelly
- Quenton Nelson
- Braden Smith
—————
DEFENSE
Defensive line (10):
- Denico Autry
- Ben Banogu
- Justin Houston
- Margus Hunt
- Tyquan Lewis
- Al-Quadin Muhammad
- Jabaal Sheard
- Grover Stewart
- Kemoko Turay
- Jihad Ward
Linebacker (6):
- Matthew Adams
- Zaire Franklin
- Darius Leonard
- Bobby Okereke
- E.J. Speed
- Anthony Walker
Cornerback (6):
- Pierre Desir
- Ryan Lewis
- Kenny Moore II
- Marvell Tell III
- Quincy Wilson
- Rock Ya-Sin
Safety (4):
- Clayton Geathers
- Malik Hooker
- George Odum
- Khari Willis
—————
SPECIAL TEAMERS (3)
- Long snapper Luke Rhodes
- Punter Rigoberto Sanchez
- Kicker Adam Vinatieri
