53 Man Roster

Presented by

Quick Look: Colts' 2019 Initial 53-Man Roster [UPDATED]

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday cut down their roster to their first 53-man version to start the 2019 regular season. Who made the cut at each position?

Sep 02, 2019 at 03:35 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

53_man_roster-1920x1080 (1)

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to go to work.

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have waived 23 players, waived six players with an injury designation, and released five veterans to shrink from their 90-man preseason roster to their initial 53-man roster. Also, quarterback Chad Kelly was officially placed on the Reserve/Suspended list.

So while lots can change on every NFL team's roster between now and their Week 1 matchups — the waiver claim period for those released today expires at noon tomorrow, while practice squads can be formed an hour later — let's take a look at who initially made the cut at each position for the Colts heading into the 2019 regular season (UPDATED to reflect moves made Sept. 1-2):

OFFENSE

Quarterback (2):

- Jacoby Brissett

- Brian Hoyer

Running back (4):

- Nyheim Hines

- Marlon Mack

- Jordan Wilkins

- Jonathan Williams

Wide receiver (6):

- Deon Cain

- Parris Campbell

- Devin Funchess

- T.Y. Hilton

- Zach Pascal

- Chester Rogers

Tight end (4):

- Mo Alie-Cox

- Jack Doyle

- Eric Ebron

- Hale Hentges

Offensive line (8):

- Josh Andrews

- Anthony Castonzo

- Le'Raven Clark

- Mark Glowinski

- Joe Haeg

- Ryan Kelly

- Quenton Nelson

- Braden Smith

—————

DEFENSE

Defensive line (10):

- Denico Autry

- Ben Banogu

- Justin Houston

- Margus Hunt

- Tyquan Lewis

- Al-Quadin Muhammad

- Jabaal Sheard

- Grover Stewart

- Kemoko Turay

- Jihad Ward

Linebacker (6):

- Matthew Adams

- Zaire Franklin

- Darius Leonard

- Bobby Okereke

- E.J. Speed

- Anthony Walker

Cornerback (6):

- Pierre Desir

- Ryan Lewis

- Kenny Moore II

- Marvell Tell III

- Quincy Wilson

- Rock Ya-Sin

Safety (4):

- Clayton Geathers

- Malik Hooker

- George Odum

- Khari Willis

—————

SPECIAL TEAMERS (3)

- Long snapper Luke Rhodes

- Punter Rigoberto Sanchez

- Kicker Adam Vinatieri

Colts 53 Man Roster

Get a look at the initial 53 man roster for the Indianapolis Colts going into the 2019 season.

Brissett_Jacoby
1 / 53
Banogu_Ben
2 / 53
Alie-Cox_Mo
3 / 53
Adams_Matthew
4 / 53
Autry_Denico
5 / 53
Castonzo_Anthony
6 / 53
Cain_Deon
7 / 53
Ebron_Eric
8 / 53
Andrews_Josh
9 / 53
Desir_Pierre
10 / 53
Clark_LeRaven
11 / 53
Campbell_Parris
12 / 53
Doyle_Jack
13 / 53
Funchess_Devin
14 / 53
Franklin_Zaire
15 / 53
Geathers_Clayton
16 / 53
Glowinski_Mark
17 / 53
Hines_Nyheim
18 / 53
Hilton_TY
19 / 53
Haeg_Joe
20 / 53
Hentges_Hale
21 / 53
Hooker_Malik
22 / 53
Leonard_Darius
23 / 53
Lewis_Tyquan
24 / 53
Houston_Justin
25 / 53
Kelly_Ryan
26 / 53
Hunt_Margus
27 / 53
Mack_Marlon
28 / 53
Milligan_Rolan
29 / 53
Muhammad_AlQuadin
30 / 53
Moore_II_Kenny
31 / 53
Milton_Chris
32 / 53
Okereke_Bobby
33 / 53
Odum_George
34 / 53
Sanchez_Rigoberto
35 / 53
Rhodes_Luke
36 / 53
Nelson_Quenton
37 / 53
Rogers_Chester
38 / 53
Pascal_Zach
39 / 53
Smith_Braden
40 / 53
Sheard_Jabaal
41 / 53
Wilkins_Jordan
42 / 53
Vinatieri_Adam
43 / 53
Turay_Kemoko
44 / 53
Speed_EJ
45 / 53
Tell_III_Marvell
46 / 53
Stewart_Grover
47 / 53
Williams_Jonathan
48 / 53
Wilson_Quincy
49 / 53
Ya_Sin_Rock
50 / 53
Walker_Anthony
51 / 53
Willis_Khari
52 / 53
Ward_Jihad
53 / 53
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Announce Initial 53-Man Roster For 2022 Season

Here's how the roster breaks down.

news

Colts Announce Initial 53-Player Roster

Here's a quick look at the Colts' initial 53-player roster.

news

Quick Look: Colts' 2020 Initial 53-Man Roster [UPDATED]

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday cut down their roster to their first 53-man version to start the 2020 regular season. Who made the cut at each position?

news

Quick Look: Colts' 2018 Initial 53-Man Roster [UPDATED]

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday cut down their roster to its first 53-man version to start the 2017 regular season. Who made the cut at each position?

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising