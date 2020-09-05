Quick Look: Colts' 2020 Initial 53-Man Roster

Quarterbacks (3)

» Jacoby Brissett

» Jacob Eason

» Philip Rivers

— Of note: The Colts elect to go with the rookie, 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason, as their third quarterback over the veteran Chad Kelly, who was waived. Head coach Frank Reich usually tends to be a traditionalist when it comes to having just two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, but the COVID-19 pandemic is leading many teams to go with three QBs this year.

Running Backs (4)

» Nyheim Hines

» Marlon Mack

» Jonathan Taylor

» Jordan Wilkins

— Of note: No surprises here. The Colts have one of the deeper running back rooms in the NFL; after finishing seventh in the league in rushing last year, the addition of Taylor in the second round of this year's NFL Draft makes the group even stronger.

Wide Receivers (6)

» Parris Campbell

» Ashton Dulin

» T.Y. Hilton

» Zach Pascal

» Dezmon Patmon

» Michael Pittman Jr.

— Of note: While the first four receivers — T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. — are no surprise, the big battle in camp was for the final one or two spots. Because of the special teams prowess of Ashton Dulin and the 2020 sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon, who really came on strong the final week or so of training camp, the Colts initially elect to go with six wide receivers for a second straight season.

Tight Ends (3)

» Mo Alie-Cox

» Trey Burton

» Jack Doyle

— Of note: After suffering a calf injury during the team's final training camp scrimmage at Lucas Oil Stadium last Saturday, Trey Burton is expected to miss at least the first couple games of the season, according to head coach Frank Reich. If the Colts elect to place Burton on injured reserve, which would force him to miss at least the first three games of the season, look for the team to possibly make a move to add another tight end soon to have three available players at the position heading into Week 1.

Offensive Linemen (8)

» Anthony Castonzo

» Le'Raven Clark

» Mark Glowinski

» Chaz Green

» Ryan Kelly

» Quenton Nelson

» Danny Pinter

» Braden Smith

— The Colts return their starting five offensive linemen — left tackle Anthony Castonzo, left guard Quenton Nelson, center Ryan Kelly, right guard Mark Glowinski and right tackle Braden Smith — for a third straight season; that group is considered among the best in the league. The question in training camp was who would form the depth up front. Danny Pinter, the 2020 fifth-round pick out of Ball State, seems to be the top interior backup at both guard and center, while Le'Raven Clark and Chaz Green appear to be the top backup tackles.