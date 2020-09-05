Colts Announce Final 2020 Roster Cuts

INDIANAPOLIS — After one of the more unique offseasons in recent NFL memory — one that included an all-virtual offseason program, a shortened training camp and no preseason games — the Indianapolis Colts have made their initial wave of moves necessary to get to their 53-man roster heading into Week 1 of the 2020 regular season.
Facing a 4 p.m. ET deadline on Saturday to cut down their 80-man preseason roster to their 53-man regular-season version, the Colts made the following moves:
The following players were waived:
» CB Andre Chachere
» DT Kameron Kline
» TE Dominique Dafney
» G Jake Eldrenkamp
» WR Daurice Fountain
» TE Farrod Green
» DE Gerri Green
» WR DeMichael Harris
» T Brandon Hitner
» WR Marcus Johnson
» QB Chad Kelly
» K Chase McLaughlin
» T Carter O'Donnell
» C Javon Patterson
» CB Lafayette Pitts
» CB Jackson Porter
» CB Travis Reed
» S Donald Rutledge
» CB Tremon Smith
» TE Andrew Vollert
» DT Chris Williams
» DT Robert Windsor
——————
The following players were released:
» TE Xavier Grimble
» C Joey Hunt
——————
The following player was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:
» DE Kemoko Turay
——————
The claiming period for players placed on waivers at today's final roster reduction expires at noon ET tomorrow. Then, at 1 p.m., teams may establish their 16-men practice squads.
Check back with Colts.com for more on today's roster moves.
