Colts Announce Final 2020 Roster Cuts

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday faced a 4 p.m. ET deadline to cut their 80-man preseason roster to 53 players heading into Week 1 of the 2020 regular season. What moves did the team make?

Sep 05, 2020 at 04:29 PM
INDIANAPOLIS — After one of the more unique offseasons in recent NFL memory — one that included an all-virtual offseason program, a shortened training camp and no preseason games — the Indianapolis Colts have made their initial wave of moves necessary to get to their 53-man roster heading into Week 1 of the 2020 regular season.

Facing a 4 p.m. ET deadline on Saturday to cut down their 80-man preseason roster to their 53-man regular-season version, the Colts made the following moves:

The following players were waived:

» CB Andre Chachere

» DT Kameron Kline

» TE Dominique Dafney

» G Jake Eldrenkamp

» WR Daurice Fountain

» TE Farrod Green

» DE Gerri Green

» WR DeMichael Harris

» T Brandon Hitner

» WR Marcus Johnson

» QB Chad Kelly

» K Chase McLaughlin

» T Carter O'Donnell

» C Javon Patterson

» CB Lafayette Pitts

» CB Jackson Porter

» CB Travis Reed

» S Donald Rutledge

» CB Tremon Smith

» TE Andrew Vollert

» DT Chris Williams

» DT Robert Windsor

——————

The following players were released:

» TE Xavier Grimble

» C Joey Hunt

——————

The following player was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:

» DE Kemoko Turay

——————

The claiming period for players placed on waivers at today's final roster reduction expires at noon ET tomorrow. Then, at 1 p.m., teams may establish their 16-men practice squads.

Check back with Colts.com for more on today's roster moves.

Colts Initial 53-Man Roster

See the full list of players on the Indianapolis Colts initial roster ahead of the 2020 regular season.

