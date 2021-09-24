Braden Smith, Jordan Glasgow Ruled Out For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans; Carson Wentz Game-Time Decision

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced after Friday's practice that right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (concussion) will not play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Glasgow was placed on injured reserve on Friday.
Reich also said quarterback Carson Wentz will be a game-time decision prior to Sunday's Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. Wentz sprained both his ankles against the Rams last weekend.
"We'll just have to see these last 48 hours how it plays out," Reich said.
Final Practice Report