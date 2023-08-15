Colts name Anthony Richardson starting quarterback for 2023 regular season

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Anthony Richardson is the Colts' starting quarterback.
Head coach Shane Steichen announced after the Colts' Tuesday training camp practice that Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will be the team's starting quarterback for the 2023 regular season.
Richardson had previously rotated first-team reps during training camp with veteran Gardner Minshew. He started the Colts' preseason opener on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.
Stay locked in to Colts.com and the Colts Audio Network for more on Richardson being named the team's starting quarterback.
