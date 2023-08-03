Training camp notebook: Colts coaches, teammates impressed with Anthony Richardson's 'stone cold' mentality

The Colts knew through the scouting process that one of Richardson's better qualities as a quarterback was his even-keel demeanor. General manager Chris Ballard pointed to it upon arriving at Grand Park for the start of training camp last week. But whether he'd keep a level head after things go wrong – in practice or in games – was still somewhat of an unknown.

And so far, now over a week into training camp, the early returns on Richardson's mentality have been positive.

"You're going to make mistakes at quarterback," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "There's a lot going on, there's a lot of things to do. It's not a position you usually play perfectly. You get to the end of a practice, you have a few plays that you want to get back or you want to go look at the tape and see what did you see, what happened here, what were you thinking.

"For us to be able to discuss those things, he's really eager to hear it. He takes good notes. We see him make a mistake on one day and then the next day, that same opportunity presents itself and he's fixed it, he's got it figured out.

"That's the game that we play and that's the game that quarterbacks play in this league quite a bit. How much can you learn? How much better can you get? The good thing about Anthony – he's been really, really good about genuinely being open-minded about receiving coaching, receiving feedback and it's been impressive to watch him turn that into improvement the next day or maybe the next week on the practice field."

As the intensity of practices ramps up – including joint practices with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles – and when Richardson gets live reps in the Colts' three preseason games, the importance of how he responds to mistakes will continue to grow. But so far, the Colts have been pleased with what they've seen.