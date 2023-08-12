In preseason debut, Anthony Richardson's 'real growth' happens in real time

The Colts saw Anthony Richardson make steady progress throughout the first two and a half weeks of training camp leading into Saturday's matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. But that progress came with an acknowledgement that the Colts' preseason games would ratchet up the development process for the 2023 No. 4 overall pick.

"Until you get in those moments," general manager Chris Ballard said before the start of camp, "that's where your real growth takes place."

On Saturday, the Colts saw that real growth happen over the three series in which Richardson quarterbacked the first-team offense.

Richardson's first possession ended when he hitched in the face of pressure from the slot, hesitated then threw high toward wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The pass landed in the waiting arms of Bills cornerback Dane Jackson for an interception.

Later in the afternoon, both the passer (Richardson), play-caller (head coach Shane Steichen) and intended target (McKenzie) took responsibility for the turnover. Richardson said shouldn't have been "reckless" with the ball; Steichen said he should've coached the play better; McKenzie said the miscommunication that led to the interception was "on me."

"We knew they were going to bring some pressure," Richardson said. "To be on the same page with Isaiah and just try to manage it and find a way to make it work rather than turn the ball over – should have probably given him a better ball, first of all, instead of throwing it over his head or just should have decided to throw it out of bounds. I tried to make it work, first drive. We got to find a way to manage it and make it work instead of just turning the ball over."

The Colts knew there would be up-and-down moments for Richardson, who on Saturday started his 14th game since his high school graduation. The interception was a down moment, no matter who bore responsibility. But in acknowledging there'd be miscues, the Colts have taken a keen interest in how Richardson would respond to them.

And on Saturday, the Colts saw Richardson respond well.

Richardson moved the chains with a five-yard scramble and nine-yard completion to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to begin his next possession, which ended when running back Evan Hull was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-one carry. On his final drive, Richardson engineered a 14-play, 83-yard march downfield that ended with a field goal attempt.