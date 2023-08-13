Five Things Learned

5 Colts Things Learned, Preseason Week 1: Inside Anthony Richardson's debut, Shaquille Leonard's return and more from Buffalo

Saturday's preseason opener confirmed some observations we've noticed at Grand Park during training camp, and showed some things that can only show up in a game. 

Aug 13, 2023 at 12:29 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

5_things_learned 1920x1080

1. Anthony Richardson's even-keel demeanor carried over to a game.

The Colts, over the last two and a half weeks, saw Richardson respond to both the highs and lows of training camp the same way.

"He's a next play guy — 'so what, now what,'" wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. "Whether it's good, whether it's bad."

It's one thing to keep that demeanor in practice; it's another to have it in a game. But after Richardson threw an interception on his first drive as a pro quarterback, he maintained that same level head and improved over his final two possessions of Saturday's game.

"It was great to see how he responded to that," quarterback Gardner Minshew told Colts Media's Larra Overton during the game. "He came back, led a couple good drives — didn't get points but had positive plays, making good decisions. I think he's as long as he's doing that we're going to be playing good ball."

The point here is Richardson didn't let one miscue – regardless of whose fault it was – snowball into anything else. We've seen him navigate those situations in practice. And on Saturday, we saw him navigate it in a game.

2. Richardson's poise and strength with the ball in his hands showed up.

Three individual moments that stood out when re-watching Richardson's afternoon:

  • First quarter, 11:32, first and 10 on the Colts' 25-yard line: Richardson kept a read option, and Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau lunged to hit him. The 266-pound Rousseau wrapped his arms around Richardson's left leg, eventually sliding down to the quarterback's ankle. Richardson escaped the tackle, put his foot in the ground and took off, eventually driving his left (non-throwing) shoulder through cornerback Kaiir Elam. Instead of a loss of a few yards, Richardson gained five yards. We hadn't seen Richardson be live yet until Saturday; his play strength and speed, clearly, make him difficult to bring down.
  • First quarter, 3:47, first and 10 on the Colts' 30-yard line: Out of the shotgun, Richardson fakes a handoff to running back Evan Hull, drawing linebacker Tyrel Dodson toward the line of scrimmage. Dodson quickly begins backpedaling while keeping eyes on Richardson as tight end Kylen Granson works into space about five yards behind the Bills linebacker. Richardson rips the throw, and Dodson seemed to read it – only by the time he gets his hand in the air to defend the pass, the ball has zipped by him into the arms of Granson for a 20-yard gain. This is where Richardson's quick release and arm strength can allow him to make tight-window throws other quarterbacks can't.
  • First quarter, 3:15, first and 10 on Bills' 34-yard line: Richardson goes play-action from the shotgun, with a single-high safety (Damar Hamlin) and man coverage on Pittman (wide) and Alec Pierce (slot). Hamlin comes downhill on the play fake, leaving Pierce one-on-one on a slot fade toward the end zone. Richardson identifies the opportunity to take a shot and floats a "nice deep ball," as Steichen described it, to Pierce. While Pierce wasn't able to come down with the catch, the touch Richardson put on the ball was fantastic. And he made that throw while feeling pressure to his right and calmly stepping up in the pocket, showing good poise in the process.

3. Other notes and observations on the offense.

  • Left tackle Bernhard Raimann didn't allow a pressure on 12 pass blocking snaps. The Colts ran a decent amount of quick game and screens, but Raimann stonewalled Bills defensive ends Leonard Floyd, Boogie Basham and A.J. Epenesa on longer-developing pass plays.
  • Center Ryan Kelly moved well to pull through a hole and deliver a physical lead block on linebacker Dorian Williams, clearing a path for running back Deon Jackson to pick up a first down with the Colts backed up close to their own end zone.
  • Minshew was sacked twice on his first drive, but was in rhythm and completed all six of his pass attempts to lead the Colts into the end zone late in the second quarter.
  • Wide receiver Mike Strachan fought through pass interference to make a physical snag of a Minshew pass in the second quarter.
  • Wide receiver Josh Downs flashed his knack for getting open and feeling holes in coverage on a couple of receptions in his pro debut.

4. Shaquille Leonard's return was uneventful yet meaningful.

Leonard didn't have a chance to make a tackle during the six snaps he and the Colts' first-team defense played on Saturday (five plays were ran, one was waved off for a penalty). But the most important thing here was seeing No. 53 on the field again.

Colleague Raven Moore has the full story on Leonard's return to action. Zooming out, though, Leonard continues to hit encouraging benchmarks – he didn't start training camp on PUP, then immediately participated in non-padded full-team practice periods. He worked his way up to participating in full-padded, full-team drills last weekend, then on Saturday played in a game.

The Colts and Leonard have emphasized not over-doing anything and taking an intentional, methodical approach to the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker's workload. None of this is being rushed. We'll see where Leonard is in the coming days and weeks, but again: Just having him on the field Saturday was a significant moment.

Game Highlights: Colts at Bills, Preseason Week 1

View the best photos from the Colts 2023 preseason opener versus the Buffalo Bills on August 12 at Highmark Stadium.

Game_Highlights_Photo_Gallery_230812_BUF
5 QB Anthony Richardson , 73 OT Blake Freeland , 75 G Will Fries , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. , 78 C Ryan Kelly , 56 G Quenton Nelson
2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
75 G Will Fries , 5 QB Anthony Richardson , 78 C Ryan Kelly 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
75 G Will Fries , 5 QB Anthony Richardson , 78 C Ryan Kelly

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Genard Avery 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
92 DE Genard Avery

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
35 RB Deon Jackson

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
44 LB Zaire Franklin

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
33 CB Dallis Flowers , 53 LB Shaquille Leonard 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
33 CB Dallis Flowers , 53 LB Shaquille Leonard

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT Taven Bryan 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
96 DT Taven Bryan

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
37 RB Jake Funk 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
37 RB Jake Funk

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
26 RB Evan Hull 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
26 RB Evan Hull

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
78 C Ryan Kelly

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
83 TE Kylen Granson

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
83 TE Kylen Granson 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
83 TE Kylen Granson

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson , 75 G Will Fries , 78 C Ryan Kelly 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
5 QB Anthony Richardson , 75 G Will Fries , 78 C Ryan Kelly

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson , 35 RB Deon Jackson 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
5 QB Anthony Richardson , 35 RB Deon Jackson

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
14 WR Alec Pierce

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
75 G Will Fries 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
75 G Will Fries

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
6 WR Isaiah McKenzie 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
6 WR Isaiah McKenzie

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
6 WR Isaiah McKenzie 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
6 WR Isaiah McKenzie

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
35 RB Deon Jackson, 5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
35 RB Deon Jackson, 5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson , 35 RB Deon Jackson 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
5 QB Anthony Richardson , 35 RB Deon Jackson

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
26 RB Evan Hull 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
26 RB Evan Hull

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
7 K Matt Gay, 8 P Rigoberto Sanchez 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
7 K Matt Gay, 8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson , 98 DT McTelvin Agim 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
93 DT Eric Johnson , 98 DT McTelvin Agim

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
45 LB E.J. Speed

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB JuJu Brents 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
29 CB JuJu Brents

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed , 40 CB Jaylon Jones 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
45 LB E.J. Speed , 40 CB Jaylon Jones

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
93 DT Eric Johnson , 98 DT McTelvin Agim 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
93 DT Eric Johnson , 98 DT McTelvin Agim

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad, 54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad, 54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
50 LB Segun Olubi, 97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad, 54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
50 LB Segun Olubi, 97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad, 54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
45 LB E.J. Speed

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
50 LB Segun Olubi, 29 CB JuJu Brents 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
50 LB Segun Olubi, 29 CB JuJu Brents

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed , 50 LB Segun Olubi 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
45 LB E.J. Speed , 50 LB Segun Olubi

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Chris Lammons 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
34 CB Chris Lammons

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
50 LB Segun Olubi 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
50 LB Segun Olubi

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
1 WR Josh Downs

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
10 QB Gardner Minshew

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
62 C Wesley French 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
62 C Wesley French

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
26 RB Evan Hull 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
26 RB Evan Hull

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
1 WR Josh Downs

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
10 QB Gardner Minshew

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
1 WR Josh Downs

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
10 QB Gardner Minshew

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
10 QB Gardner Minshew

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
49 TE Pharaoh Brown 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
49 TE Pharaoh Brown

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
49 TE Pharaoh Brown 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
49 TE Pharaoh Brown

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
37 RB Jake Funk , 10 QB Gardner Minshew 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
37 RB Jake Funk , 10 QB Gardner Minshew

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
Head Coach Shane Steichen

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
37 RB Jake Funk 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
37 RB Jake Funk

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
37 RB Jake Funk 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
37 RB Jake Funk

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin, 37 RB Jake Funk 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
16 WR Ashton Dulin, 37 RB Jake Funk

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez , 7 K Matt Gay 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez , 7 K Matt Gay

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT Taven Bryan 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
96 DT Taven Bryan

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
30 CB Darius Rush 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
30 CB Darius Rush

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
30 CB Darius Rush 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
30 CB Darius Rush

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
30 CB Darius Rush 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
30 CB Darius Rush

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
55 DE Khalid Kareem , 30 CB Darius Rush 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
55 DE Khalid Kareem , 30 CB Darius Rush

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
30 CB Darius Rush 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
30 CB Darius Rush

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
40 CB Jaylon Jones , 29 CB JuJu Brents , 30 CB Darius Rush 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
40 CB Jaylon Jones , 29 CB JuJu Brents , 30 CB Darius Rush

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez , 3 K Lucas Havrisik 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez , 3 K Lucas Havrisik

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
36 S Henry Black 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
36 S Henry Black

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
36 S Henry Black 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
36 S Henry Black

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
41 LB Grant Stuard 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
41 LB Grant Stuard

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
91 DE Titus Leo

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
55 DE Khalid Kareem 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
55 DE Khalid Kareem

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
37 CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
37 CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
8 WR Juwann Winfree 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
8 WR Juwann Winfree

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
41 LB Grant Stuard , 54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
41 LB Grant Stuard , 54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
41 LB Grant Stuard 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
41 LB Grant Stuard

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 73 OT Blake Freeland 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 73 OT Blake Freeland

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
4 QB Sam Ehlinger

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
63 G Danny Pinter

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
3 WR Amari Rodgers 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
3 WR Amari Rodgers

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Titus Leo 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
91 DE Titus Leo

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
37 CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
37 CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Donavan Mutin, 34 CB Chris Lammons 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
58 LB Donavan Mutin, 34 CB Chris Lammons

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
41 LB Grant Stuard , 36 S Henry Black 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
41 LB Grant Stuard , 36 S Henry Black

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Donavan Mutin, 48 S Aaron Maddox 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
58 LB Donavan Mutin, 48 S Aaron Maddox

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Aaron Maddox, 58 LB Donavan Mutin 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
48 S Aaron Maddox, 58 LB Donavan Mutin

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
30 CB Darius Rush , 58 LB Donavan Mutin, 44 LB Zaire Franklin 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
30 CB Darius Rush , 58 LB Donavan Mutin, 44 LB Zaire Franklin

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
62 C Wesley French , 4 QB Sam Ehlinger 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
62 C Wesley French , 4 QB Sam Ehlinger

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
31 RB Kenyan Drake , 4 QB Sam Ehlinger 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
31 RB Kenyan Drake , 4 QB Sam Ehlinger

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Cameron McGrone 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
59 LB Cameron McGrone

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
12 WR Malik Turner 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
12 WR Malik Turner

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
36 RB Jason Huntley 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
36 RB Jason Huntley

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
4 QB Sam Ehlinger

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
41 LB Grant Stuard 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
41 LB Grant Stuard

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
41 LB Grant Stuard 2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23
41 LB Grant Stuard

2023 Preseason Game #1 - Colts at Bills 8/12/23

© Indianapolis Colts
5. Other notes and observations on the defense.

  • Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. had a physical pass break-up on third-and-three to end the Bills' second drive. He lined up in press coverage and didn't give an inch when wide receiver Trent Sherfield cut back toward the middle of the field on a whip route. Maybe Sherfield should've been credited with a pass break-up, since Baker came close to picking off quarterback Kyle Allen on the play.
  • Cornerback Darius Rush's pick-six confirmed the 4.36-second 40-yard dash he ran at the NFL Combine is pretty close to his actual play speed.
  • Linebacker Grant Stuard played 40 snaps – second-most behind cornerback Chris Lammons – and had an active day on defense; he also registered an impressive open-field tackle with the Colts' punt coverage unit.

Related Content

news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Texans Week 18

The Colts lost to the Houston Texans, 32-31, to fall to 4-12-1 to finish the 2022 season. Here are five things we learned from the Colts' season finale on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Giants Week 17

The Colts lost to the New York Giants, 38-10, to fall to 4-11-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. 
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Chargers Week 16

The Colts lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-3, to fall to 4-10-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Vikings Week 15

The Colts lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 39-36, to fall to 4-9-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned Saturday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. 
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Cowboys Week 13

The Colts lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 54-19, to fall to 4-8-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Steelers Week 12

The Colts lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 24-17, to fall to 4-7-1 on the season. Here are five things we learned on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium:
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Eagles, Week 11

The Colts lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16, in Week 11 to fall to 4-6-1 on the 2022 season. Here are five things we learned on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium:
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Raiders, Week 10: Jeff Saturday's Impact, Matt Ryan's Wheels And Clutch Plays By Defense

The Colts beat the Raiders, 25-20, in Jeff Saturday's debut as interim head coach. Here are five big thing we learned in Week 10. 
news

5 Things Learned: Why Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Hired Jeff Saturday As Colts' Interim Head Coach

The Colts on Monday parted ways with Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. On Monday evening, Saturday, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard discussed why the changes were made, and what their expectations are for the rest of the 2022 season. 
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Commanders Week 8

The Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, 17-16, on Sunday to fall to 3-4-1 on the season. 
news

5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Titans Week 7

The Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans, 19-10, on Sunday to fall to 3-3-1 on the season. 
