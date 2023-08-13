5 Colts Things Learned, Preseason Week 1: Inside Anthony Richardson's debut, Shaquille Leonard's return and more from Buffalo

1. Anthony Richardson's even-keel demeanor carried over to a game.

The Colts, over the last two and a half weeks, saw Richardson respond to both the highs and lows of training camp the same way.

"He's a next play guy — 'so what, now what,'" wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. "Whether it's good, whether it's bad."

It's one thing to keep that demeanor in practice; it's another to have it in a game. But after Richardson threw an interception on his first drive as a pro quarterback, he maintained that same level head and improved over his final two possessions of Saturday's game.

"It was great to see how he responded to that," quarterback Gardner Minshew told Colts Media's Larra Overton during the game. "He came back, led a couple good drives — didn't get points but had positive plays, making good decisions. I think he's as long as he's doing that we're going to be playing good ball."