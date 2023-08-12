Shaquille Leonard views playing time against the Bills as 'the biggest step' in his injury recovery

Though Leonard admitted before the game that he was nervous about making contact and getting used to the speed of the game again to Colts Media's Larra Overton, his nerves did not stop him from recognizing the significance of the moment.

As Leonard ran out of the tunnel at Highmark Stadium, he exclaimed "Long time coming," per Overton.

"[I got] no sleep last night," Leonard said. "I've been anxious all day - a little nervous. Finally running out of the tunnel and feeling the hate from the other fans got me juiced up. Once, the ball snapped, I just felt like riding the bicycle once again - just have fun and just went out there playing with the guys."

Ultimately, Leonard ended up playing six snaps with the first-team defense.

"Today was hard," Leonard said. "A lot of plays went away [from me], so I didn't really get too much contact. So now it's just - I didn't think the speed changed, so I definitely had confidence getting back in there. But, I still haven't made any contact so I'm still looking forward to it."

Though this was not as busy of a game as Leonard has become used to, he still views this game as a sign that he's on the right track.