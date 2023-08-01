Training Camp

Presented by

Colts' Anthony Richardson learning what 'NFL open' looks like during training camp red zone reps

For Richardson, sometimes the best play in the red zone is an incompletion. 

Aug 01, 2023 at 04:03 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

QbsTC81

WESTFIELD, Ind. – With the Colts' offense only a few feet from paydirt, Anthony Richardson took the first full-team snap of Tuesday's practice and, after scanning the defense, rifled a pass 15 yards out of the back of the end zone.

The Colts were working on installing some early-down low red zone plays at the beginning of Tuesday's practice, and the last thing you want to see in those situations is a turnover. For Richardson, the hyper-talented No. 4 overall pick, a throwaway was a better outcome than forcing something that might not've been there – especially on first or second down.

"You're down in there tight — if it's not a gotta have it situation, let's be smart and secure the points in that situation," head coach Shane Steichen said. "Defense did a good job of covering up and he threw it away."

Richardson made a similar decision the last time the Colts did some red zone work – during a practice last week, he didn't see anyone open, so he threw an uncatchable pass out of the back of the end zone. It's all part of the decision-making learning curve every rookie quarterback faces – learning what "NFL open" really is, especially in critical situations.

"When it comes to guys being open, it's a tough league," Richardson said. "The windows are definitely a lot smaller. It's just a matter of knowing when to throw it and when not to — not forcing it. Because if it's first and second down in the red zone, on the goal line, and you got a chance for a next play instead of forcing it and trying to be Superman to make something work when there's really nothing there.

"It's a matter of being smart and learning from Gardner (Minshew) and Sam (Ehlinger) and understanding when to give guys the ball and when I can't give it to them."

This is hardly the end-all, be-all of quarterbacking. Over the last four seasons, the players who've thrown the most red zone interceptions on first or second down (five) are regarded as some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL: Josh Allen, Ryan Tannehill, Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray.

But the Colts have been pleased with how Richardson has handled the ups and downs and pressure of training camp – whether he's throwing a touchdown or intentionally throwing an incomplete pass.

"The thing we were looking for (early in camp) is, obviously he was stacking the days in the spring and then you get that time off in the summertime, and we didn't want him to take a step back," Steichen said. "I don't think he has done that at all. I think he has continued to improve and grow, and we got to keep doing that."

Related Content

news

Training camp notebook: Colts dial up physicality in first full week at Grand Park

The Colts were in full pads on Tuesday, and finished the morning's practice with a live contact period.

news

Training Camp Notebook: Anthony Richardson expected back at practice Tuesday or Thursday, plus more Colts updates from Day 1 in pads

Richardson underwent a procedure on his nose Sunday and did not participate in Monday's practice at Grand Park.

news

Tight end Drew Ogletree wants to prove that he's 'one of the best' after missing his rookie season

After a torn ACL cut Ogletree's first NFL season short, he is ready to move on and show everyone what he can do.

news

After 'awful' 2022 season and grueling rehab, Shaquille Leonard is appreciating every moment of Colts training camp

Leonard joined Matt Taylor and Jeffrey Gorman on Monday's edition of Training Camp Daily, which you can listen to on the Colts Audio Network wherever you get your podcasts.

news

Kenny Moore II, Colts back on the same page in 2023: 'He'll have a really big year'

Moore has already made his presence felt over the first few practices of training camp as the 2022 Pro Bowler is working toward bouncing back this season.

news

How Adetomiwa Adebawore is adjusting to his first NFL training camp

Adebawore spoke with the hosts of Camp Chats to explain what he has learned since being drafted back in April.

news

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie embraces change in his first training camp with the Colts

After spending the past five seasons with the Buffalo Bills, McKenzie is quickly adjusting to life in Indianapolis.

news

Training camp notebook: Colts set stage for first padded practice next week

The Colts held an up-tempo evening practice in front of 7,000 fans on Saturday, and will continue ramping up activity when the team re-convenes Monday for the first padded practice of training camp.

news

Why Colts believe continuity, and Tony Sparano Jr., will benefit 2023 offensive line

The Colts' same five starting offensive linemen to end the 2022 season have been on the field to open 2023 training camp, but the team sees plenty of reasons for optimism for the group up front.

news

How Grover Stewart plans to build on his strong 2022 season

Stewart spoke with the hosts of Camp Chats to discuss his goals for the campaign.

news

Colts' Josh Downs feels prepared for mental, physical challenges of first NFL training camp

Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne has already seen the impact of Downs being a coach's son.

$40 tickets for 40 hours only!

$40 tickets for 40 hours only!

We're celebrating 40 seasons in Indy with special $40 tickets for 40 hours only for home games at Lucas Oil Stadium! Secure your seats before they're gone.

Find $40 Tickets
Advertising