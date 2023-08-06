Training Camp

Presented by

Training camp notebook: Anthony Richardson stacks 'solid' practices as preseason game vs. Bills approaches

Richardson rotated to the first-team offense on Sunday and had a "heck of a day," head coach Shane Steichen said. 

Aug 06, 2023 at 05:13 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

ARCN86

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts, over the last two weeks, have praised how Anthony Richardson has kept a level head after making a mistake here or there during practice.

"He just kind of stays steady," wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. "He's a next play guy — 'so what, now what.' Whether it's good, whether it's bad."

It's worth re-visiting comments like that after Richardson put together back-to-back impressive practices over the weekend at Grand Park.

On Saturday, Richardson ran with the Colts' second-team offense and had a number of standout throws, including a red zone touchdown strike to tight end Drew Ogletree. On Sunday, Richardson rotated up to the first team offense and kept rolling, showing good touch on a deep completion to wide receiver Alec Pierce and a red zone touchdown toss to tight end Kylen Granson, among other plays.

The touchdown to Granson came in a specific situational drill: The offense was down by eight with no timeouts left, meaning they had to quickly get into the end zone and then hit a two-point conversion. Richardson dashed into the end zone for a successful two-point try after his throw to Granson.

"I thought he had a heck of a day today," head coach Shane Steichen said. "He was really solid. Made some big-time throws, obviously the two-minute drive threw a nice touchdown there in the end zone and then the two-point play that he ran in, it was good to see." 

Steichen came away impressed not only by the plays Richardson made, but his operation of the offense in some of those fast-moving situational drills. That's important to note with the Colts just six days out from their preseason opener, when Richardson could face in-game situations that test his pre-snap operation of his offense.

Those games – starting Aug. 12 against the Buffalo Bills and continuing Aug. 19 against the Chicago Bears and Aug. 24 against the Philadelphia Eagles – will be critical in the Colts' evaluation of Richardson's readiness to play in the regular season.

"You have to get reps, with any player," general manager Chris Ballard said on the eve of training camp. "The more live-bullet reps – like we can go through camp and get every rep we can, but until you're in a game and you're actually getting those live-bullet reps, it's hard to really grow and get better."

For Richardson, though, he's now shown he can keep that level head when things are going well and when they're not going well. And with all the practice reps he's had, Richardson is continuing to build toward his preseason debut – and the next stage in his preseason development.

"You get repetitions and you do things more and more, you're going to get more comfortable," Steichen said. "I think he's gaining confidence in the system and gaining confidence with his teammates, and when you have that and you have the talent he has, it's usually a good thing."

News, notes and observations from Sunday's practice:

  • The Colts were in full pads for the second consecutive day. This week, the Colts will have a walkthrough on Monday, practice Tuesday, an off day Wednesday, practice Thursday and then fly to Buffalo on Friday. The emphasis, Steichen said, will be on getting players rested up and prepared for the game Saturday at Highmark Stadium.
  • Steichen said the Colts are still working through a plan for how much Richardson, Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger will play against the Bills, and will make a decision on it later this week.
  • Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. reeled in a touchdown from Richardson during a goal-line 11-on-11 period early in practice.
  • Cornerback Jaylon Jones had physical pass break-ups in both 11-on-11 and seven-on-seven work.
  • Linebacker Shaquille Leonard had a pass break-up in seven-on-seven and showed some physicality in 11-on-11, while the Colts intentionally managed his snaps in full-team work after his debut in that portion of practice Saturday.
  • Minshew had an on-time strike to tight end Pharaoh Brown in seven-on-seven, connected with wide receiver Mike Strachan for a go-up-and-get-it completion in 11-on-11 and also hit wide receiver Josh Downs for a quick catch-and-run in 11-on-11.
  • Linebacker EJ Speed intercepted Minshew late in Sunday's practice.

Related Content

news

Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. relishes getting first-team reps after spending 2022 on the Colts' practice squad

Throughout training camp, Baker has turned heads as he continues to show he can hold his own against the team's top receivers.
news

Eight years into NFL career, newly-signed Colts RB Kenyan Drake staying motivated to prove himself

Drake signed with the Colts Saturday morning and practiced with his new team for the first time later in the evening. 
news

Cornerback JuJu Brents participates in his first practice with the Colts this Saturday

Kept off the field due to injuries throughout the offseason, Brents is ready to 'get to work'.
news

Training camp notebook: Shaquille Leonard takes next step with full-team, full-padded participation

For the first time in training camp, Leonard was on the field in full pads for 11-on-11 portions of practice on Saturday. 
news

Today's August 5 Training Camp practice moved indoors

Due to potential inclement weather and to ensure the safety of fans and players, the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 6 p.m. today has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.
news

Inclement Weather Fan Safety Plan for 2023 Colts Training Camp

Colts Training Camp practices take place at Grand Park Sports Campus and are constantly monitored for extreme conditions that may endanger the safety & wellbeing of fans, players, staff, and volunteers.
news

Linebacker E.J. Speed is preparing for a larger role after re-signing with Colts

After signing a two-year contract extension back in March, Speed is ready to give the team his all this season.
news

How Kylen Granson remains confident despite tough competition to be the Colts' starting tight end

On Thursday's episode of Training Camp Daily, Granson visualizes his first career touchdown and discusses how he stays positive while competing for a starting job.
news

Training camp notebook: Colts coaches, teammates impressed with Anthony Richardson's 'stone cold' mentality

Richardson threw an interception early during Thursday's practice, but the Colts saw him respond well in the moment. 
news

Guard Quenton Nelson sees re-invigorated offensive line in training camp

Nelson credits new offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. for helping the group grow tighter bonds.
news

Cornerback Kenny Moore II continues to 'set the standard' during training camp

Following a strong start to training camp, Moore II has pushed everyone around him to get better as the start of the regular season approaches.
Advertising