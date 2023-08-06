Training camp notebook: Anthony Richardson stacks 'solid' practices as preseason game vs. Bills approaches

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Colts, over the last two weeks, have praised how Anthony Richardson has kept a level head after making a mistake here or there during practice.

"He just kind of stays steady," wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. "He's a next play guy — 'so what, now what.' Whether it's good, whether it's bad."

It's worth re-visiting comments like that after Richardson put together back-to-back impressive practices over the weekend at Grand Park.

On Saturday, Richardson ran with the Colts' second-team offense and had a number of standout throws, including a red zone touchdown strike to tight end Drew Ogletree. On Sunday, Richardson rotated up to the first team offense and kept rolling, showing good touch on a deep completion to wide receiver Alec Pierce and a red zone touchdown toss to tight end Kylen Granson, among other plays.

The touchdown to Granson came in a specific situational drill: The offense was down by eight with no timeouts left, meaning they had to quickly get into the end zone and then hit a two-point conversion. Richardson dashed into the end zone for a successful two-point try after his throw to Granson.

"I thought he had a heck of a day today," head coach Shane Steichen said. "He was really solid. Made some big-time throws, obviously the two-minute drive threw a nice touchdown there in the end zone and then the two-point play that he ran in, it was good to see."

Steichen came away impressed not only by the plays Richardson made, but his operation of the offense in some of those fast-moving situational drills. That's important to note with the Colts just six days out from their preseason opener, when Richardson could face in-game situations that test his pre-snap operation of his offense.

Those games – starting Aug. 12 against the Buffalo Bills and continuing Aug. 19 against the Chicago Bears and Aug. 24 against the Philadelphia Eagles – will be critical in the Colts' evaluation of Richardson's readiness to play in the regular season.

"You have to get reps, with any player," general manager Chris Ballard said on the eve of training camp. "The more live-bullet reps – like we can go through camp and get every rep we can, but until you're in a game and you're actually getting those live-bullet reps, it's hard to really grow and get better."

For Richardson, though, he's now shown he can keep that level head when things are going well and when they're not going well. And with all the practice reps he's had, Richardson is continuing to build toward his preseason debut – and the next stage in his preseason development.

"You get repetitions and you do things more and more, you're going to get more comfortable," Steichen said. "I think he's gaining confidence in the system and gaining confidence with his teammates, and when you have that and you have the talent he has, it's usually a good thing."

News, notes and observations from Sunday's practice: