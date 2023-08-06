Training camp notebook: Shaquille Leonard takes next step with full-team, full-padded participation

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The focus for Shaquille Leonard and the Colts is still taking things slow with getting the three-time All-Pro linebacker back into action during training camp. But Leonard took a significant step on Saturday when, in full pads, he participated in full-team 11-on-11 periods of practice.

That was a first during training camp for Leonard, who previously participated in non-padded 11-on-11 work and in full-padded individual and seven-on-seven drills.

"It was amazing," Leonard said. "Especially being away from contact for a long time, easing it back in and now just going out and taking the fear out of making contact. It felt amazing to get out there and make some contact."

The fear Leonard referenced was of the unknown – how would his body respond to making contact for the first time in a long time. The last time Leonard made contact with offensive and defensive linemen on the field was in the Colts' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots in 2022, a game that happened nine months ago.

Leonard said after Saturday's practice he doesn't have any limitations, though he emphasized he's not rushing back into anything after appearing in only three games last season.

Still, through this methodical, intentional buildup in activity, Leonard is encouraged not only with how he feels on the field, but what he sees on tape after.