Emptying the Notebook: Observations on Anthony Richardson, Gardner Minshew, cornerback competition and more from Week 1 of training camp

Defensive line: Speaking of Buckner and Stewart, they each took turns blowing up goal line run plays during Tuesday's full-padded practice. Later in the day, Stewart made sure he took the last one-on-one D-line vs. O-line rep and had a competitive battle with left guard Quenton Nelson. ... Defensive tackle Taven Bryan had a nice pass rush move in that one-on-one period, too. ... As a whole, we've seen some impactful four-as-one pass rushes from the defensive line, which has included guys like Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo.

Linebackers: Shaquille Leonard has been on the field for everything but padded 11-on-11 portions of practice. The three-time first-team AP All-Pro continues to be encouraged by his progress: "So far, so good," Leonard said. "I just continue to come out here and work on the small details of planting my feet, keeping everything inside my frame and when I do make contact, break my hips. It's been a while since I made contact, so gotta make sure I'm doing it properly instead of protecting my back." ... Zaire Franklin has set the physical tone for the Colts' last two padded practices, and had a pass break-up on Tuesday. ... Segun Olubi notched the Colts' first takeaway of training camp when he intercepted Minshew during Tuesday's practice.

Safeties: With Julian Blackmon (hamstring) sidelined, 2022 third-round pick Nick Cross has had plenty of work at strong safety. "He's in the right spots," Steichen said. "You want to make sure guys are knowing what they are doing. I like where he's at and he's continuing to improve and we've got to keep that going." ... Blackmon has maintained a vocal presence from the sideline, shouting out alerts and directives to the defense.