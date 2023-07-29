Why Colts believe continuity, and Tony Sparano Jr., will benefit 2023 offensive line

The negative narrative surrounding the Colts' offensive line last season, though, didn't always match the group's play on the field – especially in the second half of the season. Take Pro Football Focus grades for what you will, but from Weeks 1-9 the Colts had the NFL's third-lowest pass block grade and fourth-lowest run block grade. From Weeks 10-18, the Colts had the NFL's 10th-best pass block grade and 8th-best run block grade.

"The one thing I think that got overlooked was at the end of the year, they didn't play bad," general manager Chris Ballard said. "They played bad early but the last half of the season, they played pretty good football."

It's noteworthy here that the Colts started that group of five offensive linemen – Raimann, Nelson, Kelly, Fries and Smith – in all but one game between Weeks 10-18.

"We were running the ball really well at the end of the year," Ballard said. "The pass protection needed to be better, which I think we will take another step. I think schematically, it's going to help with what Shane (Steichen) and them are doing.

The Colts expect Raimann to continue progressing as he enters Year 2 in the NFL, and the team will continue to lean on Nelson, Kelly and Smith as the core of their offensive line. Fries is the incumbent at right guard and will compete with a group of players that includes undrafted rookie and Indianapolis native Emil Ekiyor.

For Sparano, though, he wanted to make sure every returning member of last year's offensive line started with a clean slate – in his mind, what happened in the past is "irrelevant."

"How do we build the dynamic of our group moving forward and what we're going to be about? That's what the focus has been about," Sparano said. "For me, it's been about bringing the guys together. They were not familiar with me heading into the spring and I wasn't familiar with them – getting to know each other and getting to know coach to player, player to player and player to coach. How can we build that bond and be as strong as we can be with 15 players and two coaches in that room and get the best out of the group? That's what the focus has been on.