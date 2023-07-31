After 'awful' 2022 season and grueling rehab, Shaquille Leonard is appreciating every moment of Colts training camp

Leonard also discussed with Taylor and Gorman the offseason sacrifices he had to make to get back on the field, and how everything he's gone through in the last year and a half has led him to appreciate every time he gets to take the field and play football.

"I don't even think I stopped smiling yet, just coming back out here with the guys and not having too much restriction, and just coming out and being me," Leonard said. "That's been the main thing. The coaches know it might look a little different from what it was before and they know I'm working through a lot of things. And it feels amazing to come out back out here and compete with the guys, run around, high fives, make contact, and just compete. That's just the biggest thing for me to to be able to compete instead of taking a knee or coaching up on the sideline."