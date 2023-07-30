Training Camp

Kenny Moore II, Colts back on the same page in 2023: 'He'll have a really big year'

Moore has already made his presence felt over the first few practices of training camp as the 2022 Pro Bowler is working toward bouncing back this season. 

Jul 30, 2023 at 03:31 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

KennyMooreTC

WESTFIELD, Ind. – As soon as the 2022 season ended, Kenny Moore II looked inward to answer a question, one that threatened to throw his time in Indianapolis into flux.

What happened?

Amid the Colts' 4-12-1 season, Moore didn't have an interception. It was the first time in his career he finished a season without a pick; more than anything, though, he didn't feel like himself.

"Attitude, mentality. I think I let myself down the way I was able to — I didn't really respond the way I wanted to," Moore said. "Just individually, my personality wasn't really there. I think a lot of times, even in life, a lot of things begin to affect you and you're not even aware of what it's coming from or what even took place. I think this offseason, right off the bat, being hurt last season, I had to dig deep to figure out what it was to overcome to be better."

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in the spring he fielded trade calls for Moore, who was only one season removed from earning a Pro Bowl nod. Ultimately, the Colts kept Moore, believing the talent and mindset he showed since arriving as a cut-down day waiver claim in 2017 would boomerang his career back in the right direction.

And as soon as Moore returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in April, he began to prove Ballard and the Colts right in that belief.

"He's been awesome," defensive backs coach Ron Milus said. "He's been really good with our young players especially now, he knows what we're doing on defense, he's been able to help those young players. He's got a great attitude. And I think the sky's the limit."

Added Ballard: "Kenny Moore's in a really good spot and he'll have a really big year."

From 2018-2021, Moore totaled 320 tackles and picked off 13 passes – making him on the only cornerback in the NFL in that span to top 300 tackles with 10 or more interceptions. His talent, instincts and competitiveness made him one of the league's most versatile cornerbacks in defending the run and the pass.

That four-year stretch came under former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus; Moore admitted after the 2022 season he and current defensive coordinator Gus Bradley weren't on the same page.

That's in the past now. When Bradley looks to someone on defense to show players the kind of speed and physicality he wants, he often looks to Moore.

"Just a true pro," Bradley said. "He sets the standard and the pace in that room. I think he sets the pace of the whole defensive unit. There are things we constantly show tape of him and how he executes and his technique things and say, 'This is how we want it done. Just like this.' So, I think that's probably the best way – a true pro that sets the standard and pace for the room."

Moore arrived to Grand Park for training camp last week feeling like himself, and he swatted away a pass in the Colts' first practice, blew up a quick pass in the second and had another pass break-up in the third.

"He's an electric player," head coach Shane Steichen said. "Shoot, going against him on the opposing sideline and now to be on the same team with him. He's a dynamic player, he's a great cover guy, he makes plays and it's hard to throw against him."

Moore doesn't think about the 2022 season anymore – he's through it, and so are the Colts.

"I think I'm over whatever took place and however it took place," Moore said. "I think we're all on the same page and we all just want to win and play a good game.

"... My goal is to play the best ball I can play and let everything take care of itself. I'm not the type of person that looks forward to anything because I don't believe in anybody owing me anything. But I just want to approach it like I've always approached life growing up. I just want to work. Whatever the odds are, I just want to work. And I think God will handle the rest. I'm positive and I'm ready to go."

2023 Colts Training Camp Practice - July 29

See the best images from Saturday evening's training camp practice at Grand Park.

99 DT DeForest Buckner 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
1 / 118

Matt Taylor Voice of Indianapolis Colts, Manager of Radio Production, 99 DT DeForest Buckner

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
2 / 118

Kevin Conners Senior Content Creation Specialist, Head Coach Shane Steichen

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Aaron Maddox 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
3 / 118

48 S Aaron Maddox

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
33 CB Dallis Flowers 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
4 / 118

33 CB Dallis Flowers

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
5 / 118

5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew , 4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
6 / 118

10 QB Gardner Minshew , 4 QB Sam Ehlinger, 5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
7 / 118

78 C Ryan Kelly

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
8 / 118

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
9 / 118

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
10 / 118

45 LB E.J. Speed

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
11 / 118

99 DT DeForest Buckner

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson , 10 QB Gardner Minshew , 4 QB Sam Ehlinger 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
12 / 118

5 QB Anthony Richardson , 10 QB Gardner Minshew , 4 QB Sam Ehlinger

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
13 / 118

99 DT DeForest Buckner

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers , 16 WR Ashton Dulin 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
14 / 118

Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers , 16 WR Ashton Dulin

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
66 G Emil Ekiyor 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
15 / 118

66 G Emil Ekiyor

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, Nate Ollie Defensive Line 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
16 / 118

95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, Nate Ollie Defensive Line

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
62 C Wesley French 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
17 / 118

62 C Wesley French

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson , 37 RB Jake Funk 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
18 / 118

5 QB Anthony Richardson , 37 RB Jake Funk

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT Taven Bryan 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
19 / 118

96 DT Taven Bryan

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
20 / 118

Head Coach Shane Steichen

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
71 T Jordan Murray 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
21 / 118

71 T Jordan Murray

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
22 / 118

95 DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
23 / 118

99 DT DeForest Buckner

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
24 / 118

90 DT Grover Stewart

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
84 WR Ethan Fernea 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
25 / 118

84 WR Ethan Fernea

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
26 / 118

51 DE Kwity Paye

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
98 DT McTelvin Agim 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
27 / 118

98 DT McTelvin Agim

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
28 / 118

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
12 WR Malik Turner 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
29 / 118

12 WR Malik Turner

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew ,5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
30 / 118

10 QB Gardner Minshew ,5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew, 4 QB Sam Ehlinger 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
31 / 118

10 QB Gardner Minshew, 4 QB Sam Ehlinger

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
32 / 118

5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
85 TE Andrew Ogletree 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
33 / 118

85 TE Andrew Ogletree

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
34 / 118

57 LB JoJo Domann

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss, 5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
35 / 118

21 RB Zack Moss, 5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
36 / 118

5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
37 / 118

14 WR Alec Pierce

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
38 / 118

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
39 / 118

78 C Ryan Kelly

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
40 / 118

5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
41 / 118

78 C Ryan Kelly

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Zack Moss 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
42 / 118

21 RB Zack Moss

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
43 / 118

5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T Braden Smith , 75 G Will Fries 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
44 / 118

72 T Braden Smith , 75 G Will Fries

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
45 / 118

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
46 / 118

10 QB Gardner Minshew

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart , 78 C Ryan Kelly 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
47 / 118

90 DT Grover Stewart , 78 C Ryan Kelly

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
48 / 118

23 CB Kenny Moore II , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Kevin Toliver II , 17 WR Mike Strachan 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
49 / 118

27 CB Kevin Toliver II , 17 WR Mike Strachan

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Vyncint Smith, 34 CB Chris Lammons 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
50 / 118

15 WR Vyncint Smith, 34 CB Chris Lammons

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter , 93 DT Eric Johnson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
51 / 118

63 G Danny Pinter , 93 DT Eric Johnson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
9 WR Breshad Perriman, 37 CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
52 / 118

9 WR Breshad Perriman, 37 CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
39 CB Darrell Baker Jr., 12 WR Malik Turner 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
53 / 118

39 CB Darrell Baker Jr., 12 WR Malik Turner

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
54 / 118

23 CB Kenny Moore II , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
55 / 118

23 CB Kenny Moore II , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
56 G Quenton Nelson , 99 DT DeForest Buckner 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
56 / 118

56 G Quenton Nelson , 99 DT DeForest Buckner

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB Tony Brown , 1 WR Josh Downs 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
57 / 118

38 CB Tony Brown , 1 WR Josh Downs

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart , 97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad, 55 DE Khalid Kareem 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
58 / 118

90 DT Grover Stewart , 97 DT Al-Quadin Muhammad, 55 DE Khalid Kareem

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin, 40 CB Jaylon Jones 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
59 / 118

16 WR Ashton Dulin, 40 CB Jaylon Jones

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR Kody Case 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
60 / 118

13 WR Kody Case

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Kevin Toliver II 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
61 / 118

27 CB Kevin Toliver II

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Jelani Woods 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
62 / 118

80 TE Jelani Woods

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
98 DT McTelvin Agim, 93 DT Eric Johnson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
63 / 118

98 DT McTelvin Agim, 93 DT Eric Johnson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
64 / 118

5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
55 DE Khalid Kareem 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
65 / 118

55 DE Khalid Kareem

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
55 DE Khalid Kareem 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
66 / 118

55 DE Khalid Kareem

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
67 / 118

23 CB Kenny Moore II

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Genard Avery 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
68 / 118

92 DE Genard Avery

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
92 DE Genard Avery 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
69 / 118

92 DE Genard Avery

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
70 / 118

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
71 / 118

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
2 RB Zavier Scott 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
72 / 118

2 RB Zavier Scott

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
73 / 118

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
74 / 118

53 LB Shaquille Leonard

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
75 / 118

44 LB Zaire Franklin

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
Head Coach Shane Steichen 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
76 / 118

Head Coach Shane Steichen

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
77 / 118

10 QB Gardner Minshew

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed , 44 LB Zaire Franklin , 53 LB Shaquille Leonard 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
78 / 118

45 LB E.J. Speed , 44 LB Zaire Franklin , 53 LB Shaquille Leonard

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Kevin Toliver II , 83 TE Kylen Granson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
79 / 118

27 CB Kevin Toliver II , 83 TE Kylen Granson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
68 DT Caleb Sampson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
80 / 118

68 DT Caleb Sampson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
37 CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
81 / 118

37 CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
48 S Aaron Maddox 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
82 / 118

48 S Aaron Maddox

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
83 / 118

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart , 99 DT DeForest Buckner 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
84 / 118

90 DT Grover Stewart , 99 DT DeForest Buckner

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
85 / 118

44 LB Zaire Franklin

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
33 CB Dallis Flowers 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
86 / 118

33 CB Dallis Flowers

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
87 / 118

10 QB Gardner Minshew

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T Braden Smith 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
88 / 118

72 T Braden Smith

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
89 / 118

1 WR Josh Downs

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Josh Downs 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
90 / 118

1 WR Josh Downs

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 23 CB Kenny Moore II 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
91 / 118

53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 23 CB Kenny Moore II

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
92 / 118

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
93 / 118

53 LB Shaquille Leonard

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
39 CB Darrell Baker Jr. 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
94 / 118

39 CB Darrell Baker Jr.

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
95 / 118

5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
85 TE Andrew Ogletree 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
96 / 118

85 TE Andrew Ogletree

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II , 38 CB Tony Brown 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
97 / 118

23 CB Kenny Moore II , 38 CB Tony Brown

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
2 RB Zavier Scott 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
98 / 118

2 RB Zavier Scott

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
81 TE Mo Alie-Cox , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr. 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
99 / 118

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox , 11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
100 / 118

23 CB Kenny Moore II

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson , Cam Turner Quarterbacks 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
101 / 118

5 QB Anthony Richardson , Cam Turner Quarterbacks

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
102 / 118

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
10 QB Gardner Minshew 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
103 / 118

10 QB Gardner Minshew

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
79 T Bernhard Raimann 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
104 / 118

79 T Bernhard Raimann

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
105 / 118

99 DT DeForest Buckner

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 35 RB Deon Jackson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
106 / 118

53 LB Shaquille Leonard, 35 RB Deon Jackson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
107 / 118

44 LB Zaire Franklin

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner , 90 DT Grover Stewart , 51 DE Kwity Paye 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
108 / 118

99 DT DeForest Buckner , 90 DT Grover Stewart , 51 DE Kwity Paye

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
109 / 118

51 DE Kwity Paye

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
110 / 118

23 CB Kenny Moore II

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
111 / 118

44 LB Zaire Franklin

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
112 / 118

5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
5 QB Anthony Richardson 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
113 / 118

5 QB Anthony Richardson

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
40 CB Jaylon
114 / 118

40 CB Jaylon Jones , 15 WR Vyncint Smith

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
42 S Marcel Dabo 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
115 / 118

42 S Marcel Dabo

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
116 / 118

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
3 WR Johnny King 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
117 / 118

3 WR Johnny King

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed 2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park
118 / 118

45 LB E.J. Speed

2023 Colts Training Camp - Grand Park

© Indianapolis Colts
news

How Adetomiwa Adebawore is adjusting to his first NFL training camp

Adebawore spoke with the hosts of Camp Chats to explain what he has learned since being drafted back in April.

news

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie embraces change in his first training camp with the Colts

After spending the past five seasons with the Buffalo Bills, McKenzie is quickly adjusting to life in Indianapolis.

news

Training camp notebook: Colts set stage for first padded practice next week

The Colts held an up-tempo evening practice in front of 7,000 fans on Saturday, and will continue ramping up activity when the team re-convenes Monday for the first padded practice of traning camp.

news

Why Colts believe continuity, and Tony Sparano Jr., will benefit 2023 offensive line

The Colts' same five starting offensive linemen to end the 2022 season have been on the field to open 2023 training camp, but the team sees plenty of reasons for optimism for the group up front.

news

How Grover Stewart plans to build on his strong 2022 season

Stewart spoke with the hosts of Camp Chats to discuss his goals for the campaign.

news

Colts' Josh Downs feels prepared for mental, physical challenges of first NFL training camp

Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne has already seen the impact of Downs being a coach's son.

news

Colts Camp 'Kids Day' moved to July 31

August 5 & 6 practices SOLD OUT

news

Training camp notebook: Anthony Richardson has 'wow,' learning moments with Colts' first-team offense

Head coach Shane Steichen said earlier this week he'd rotate Richardson and Gardner Minshew with the Colts' first-team offense.

news

Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers hopes to establish himself as a 'top' player this season

Going from a roster hopeful to taking first-team reps at training camp, Flowers has the backing of his coaching staff ahead of the 2023 season.

news

July 28 Training Camp Practice Moved Indoors

Due to potential extreme heat and to ensure the safety of fans and players, the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for 10 a.m. today has been moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center.

news

Colts' OC Jim Bob Cooter and quarterbacks coach Cam Turner share their thoughts on the starting quarterback competition

Cooter and Turner discuss how Anthony Richardson and Gardner Minshew's camaraderie makes the entire offense better.

Advertising