Kenny Moore II, Colts back on the same page in 2023: 'He'll have a really big year'

From 2018-2021, Moore totaled 320 tackles and picked off 13 passes – making him on the only cornerback in the NFL in that span to top 300 tackles with 10 or more interceptions. His talent, instincts and competitiveness made him one of the league's most versatile cornerbacks in defending the run and the pass.

That four-year stretch came under former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus; Moore admitted after the 2022 season he and current defensive coordinator Gus Bradley weren't on the same page.

That's in the past now. When Bradley looks to someone on defense to show players the kind of speed and physicality he wants, he often looks to Moore.

"Just a true pro," Bradley said. "He sets the standard and the pace in that room. I think he sets the pace of the whole defensive unit. There are things we constantly show tape of him and how he executes and his technique things and say, 'This is how we want it done. Just like this.' So, I think that's probably the best way – a true pro that sets the standard and pace for the room."

Moore arrived to Grand Park for training camp last week feeling like himself, and he swatted away a pass in the Colts' first practice, blew up a quick pass in the second and had another pass break-up in the third.

"He's an electric player," head coach Shane Steichen said. "Shoot, going against him on the opposing sideline and now to be on the same team with him. He's a dynamic player, he's a great cover guy, he makes plays and it's hard to throw against him."

Moore doesn't think about the 2022 season anymore – he's through it, and so are the Colts.

"I think I'm over whatever took place and however it took place," Moore said. "I think we're all on the same page and we all just want to win and play a good game.