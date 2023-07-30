Kenny Moore II, Colts back on the same page in 2023: 'He'll have a really big year'

WESTFIELD, Ind. – As soon as the 2022 season ended, Kenny Moore II looked inward to answer a question, one that threatened to throw his time in Indianapolis into flux.
What happened?
Amid the Colts' 4-12-1 season, Moore didn't have an interception. It was the first time in his career he finished a season without a pick; more than anything, though, he didn't feel like himself.
"Attitude, mentality. I think I let myself down the way I was able to — I didn't really respond the way I wanted to," Moore said. "Just individually, my personality wasn't really there. I think a lot of times, even in life, a lot of things begin to affect you and you're not even aware of what it's coming from or what even took place. I think this offseason, right off the bat, being hurt last season, I had to dig deep to figure out what it was to overcome to be better."
Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in the spring he fielded trade calls for Moore, who was only one season removed from earning a Pro Bowl nod. Ultimately, the Colts kept Moore, believing the talent and mindset he showed since arriving as a cut-down day waiver claim in 2017 would boomerang his career back in the right direction.
And as soon as Moore returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in April, he began to prove Ballard and the Colts right in that belief.
"He's been awesome," defensive backs coach Ron Milus said. "He's been really good with our young players especially now, he knows what we're doing on defense, he's been able to help those young players. He's got a great attitude. And I think the sky's the limit."
Added Ballard: "Kenny Moore's in a really good spot and he'll have a really big year."
From 2018-2021, Moore totaled 320 tackles and picked off 13 passes – making him on the only cornerback in the NFL in that span to top 300 tackles with 10 or more interceptions. His talent, instincts and competitiveness made him one of the league's most versatile cornerbacks in defending the run and the pass.
That four-year stretch came under former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus; Moore admitted after the 2022 season he and current defensive coordinator Gus Bradley weren't on the same page.
That's in the past now. When Bradley looks to someone on defense to show players the kind of speed and physicality he wants, he often looks to Moore.
"Just a true pro," Bradley said. "He sets the standard and the pace in that room. I think he sets the pace of the whole defensive unit. There are things we constantly show tape of him and how he executes and his technique things and say, 'This is how we want it done. Just like this.' So, I think that's probably the best way – a true pro that sets the standard and pace for the room."
Moore arrived to Grand Park for training camp last week feeling like himself, and he swatted away a pass in the Colts' first practice, blew up a quick pass in the second and had another pass break-up in the third.
"He's an electric player," head coach Shane Steichen said. "Shoot, going against him on the opposing sideline and now to be on the same team with him. He's a dynamic player, he's a great cover guy, he makes plays and it's hard to throw against him."
Moore doesn't think about the 2022 season anymore – he's through it, and so are the Colts.
"I think I'm over whatever took place and however it took place," Moore said. "I think we're all on the same page and we all just want to win and play a good game.
"... My goal is to play the best ball I can play and let everything take care of itself. I'm not the type of person that looks forward to anything because I don't believe in anybody owing me anything. But I just want to approach it like I've always approached life growing up. I just want to work. Whatever the odds are, I just want to work. And I think God will handle the rest. I'm positive and I'm ready to go."
