Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers hopes to establish himself as a 'top' player this season

WESTFIELD, Ind. -- Outside of Grand Park Sports Campus, the name Dallis Flowers does not generate much national buzz...yet.

However, within the Colts' organization, the excitement for what the second-year cornerback can become is palpable.

"We really like Dallis Flowers," general manager Chris Ballard said. "Dallis is talented. He's a young player like any but we think he's going to take a whole other step. Stephon (Gilmore), I love Stephon Gilmore – he's an unbelievable pro and I still talk to Stephon. He was high – he kept telling me, 'Man this Dallis Flowers is really talented.' He's right, he is. Now, he's got to play and he's got to prove it but the times, the snapshot we've given him has been pretty good."

As an undrafted rookie out of Pittsburg State, Flowers played 174 defensive snaps last season and had 14 tackles and a forced fumble.

He also had 23 kickoff returns where he gained a team-high 715 return yards, including an 89-yard return against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12.

After months of hard work and gaining the trust of Colts' defensive backs coach Ron Milus, he started Week 18 against the Houston Texans at cornerback.

"I think it really was in practice, some of the one-on-one sessions we had during the year," Milus said. "When you go back and look, this guy can really do it. He just needed his opportunity. And later on in the season, when the opportunity presented itself he had a chance to go out and perform."

Fast forward to this year's training camp and Flowers has had the first crack at earning a starting opportunity which he said he doesn't take lightly.

"It's a blessing," Flowers said. "I try not to take any day for granted, so I come in here and work my [butt] off every single day."

No longer feeling the weight of being an undrafted rookie trying to prove that he belongs, Flowers said he finally feels like he can settle in.