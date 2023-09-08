Colts do not rule any players out for Week 1 matchup vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts will not rule out any player for the Colts' Week 1 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Shane Steichen said Friday.
Running back Zack Moss (arm) was limited in Friday's practice, and Steichen said the Colts are working through whether he'll play on Sunday or not. Moss was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practice reports as well.
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion) cleared the concussion protocol on Thursday and will play Sunday.
Check back later Friday for the Colts' final practice report of the week, which will include game statuses.