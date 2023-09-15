Who's In, Who's Out

Presented by

Colts do not rule any players out for Week 2 game vs. Houston Texans

Tight end Drew Ogletree (concussion) and left guard Quenton Nelson (toe) are listed as questionable. 

Sep 15, 2023 at 03:29 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Article Template

The Colts did not rule any players out for their Week 2 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Both tight end Drew Ogletree (concussion) and left guard Quenton Nelson (toe) are listed as questionable.

Ogletree exited the Colts' Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion. He did not participate in Wednesday's practice and was listed as a limited participant on Thursday before fully practicing Friday.

Running back Zack Moss (forearm) was listed as a full participant in practice every day this week and does not carry an injury designation, clearing the way for him to make his 2023 season debut Sunday.

Related Content

news

Colts do not rule any players out for Week 1 matchup vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts Rule Out QB Nick Foles, TE Kylen Granson For Week 18 vs. Houston Texans

The Colts earlier this week also placed cornerback Kenny Moore II on injured reserve. 
news

Colts Rule Out WR Ashton Dulin, TE Kylen Granson, CB Kenny Moore II For Week 17 Game vs. New York Giants

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts Rule Out TE Kylen Granson, CB Kenny Moore II For Week 16 Game vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Colts made the announcement on Saturday. 
news

Colts Rule Out Kenny Moore II, Mike Strachan For Vikings Matchup

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement on Thursday ahead of the Saturday matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium.
news

Colts Rule Out CB Kenny Moore II, OT Braden Smith For Week 13 Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts Rule Out DE Kwity Paye, TE Jelani Woods For Week 11 Game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Head coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement on Friday.
news

Colts Rule Out RB Deon Jackson, LB Shaquille Leonard and TE Jelani Woods For Week 10 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

On Friday, interim head coach Jeff Saturday ruled out RB Deon Jackson, LB Shaquille Leonard and TE Jelani Woods for Sunday's game vs. Las Vegas.
news

Colts Rule Out CB Tony Brown, QB Matt Ryan, LB Grant Stuard RB Jonathan Taylor, For Week 9 Game vs. New England Patriots

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts Rule Out DE Kwity Paye, QB Matt Ryan, LB Grant Stuard For Week 8 Game vs. Washington Commanders; LB Shaquille Leonard Will Play

Leonard has appeared in one game this season, but will play on Sunday. 
news

Colts Rule Out Wide Receiver Keke Coutee, Linebacker JoJo Domann, Linebacker Shaquille Leonard And Defensive End Kwity Paye For Week 7 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Colts head coach Frank Reich also provided an update on running back Jonathan Taylor's status for Sunday's game in Tennessee. 
Advertising