Colts do not rule any players out for Week 2 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts did not rule any players out for their Week 2 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Both tight end Drew Ogletree (concussion) and left guard Quenton Nelson (toe) are listed as questionable.
Ogletree exited the Colts' Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion. He did not participate in Wednesday's practice and was listed as a limited participant on Thursday before fully practicing Friday.
Running back Zack Moss (forearm) was listed as a full participant in practice every day this week and does not carry an injury designation, clearing the way for him to make his 2023 season debut Sunday.