Colts Announce 6 Inactive Players For Week 1 Game vs. Houston Texans

HOUSTON – The Colts on Sunday announced six inactive players for their season opener against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium:
- QB Sam Ehlinger
- WR Dezmon Patmon
- CB Dallis Flowers
- LB Shaquille Leonard
- C Wesley French
- T Luke Tenuta
The Colts on Friday ruled out Leonard, who's been working his way back from a back procedure in June. Veteran tackle Dennis Kelly, who was listed as questionable on Friday, is active, as is cornerback Tony Brown, who was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday.