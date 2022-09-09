Who's In, Who's Out

Colts Rule Out Linebacker Shaquille Leonard For Week 1 Game Against Houston Texans

The Colts open the 2022 season on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Sep 09, 2022 at 01:57 PM
JJ Stankevitz

The Colts on Friday ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard for Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans.

Leonard fully participated in Wednesday's non-padded practice and was listed as limited in Thursday's padded practice. He did not have a setback this week, head coach Frank Reich said – the Colts limited him when the pads came on Thursday.

"Feel good about the progress he's making," Reich said. "But we just felt after talking with Shaq, talking with the trainers, doctors, that it was the best thing for him and for our team to hold him out this week."

Leonard, who was limited in practice on Friday, will travel with the Colts to Houston.

Offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, who was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, is "making good progress," Reich said. Kelly practiced in full on Friday and is listed as questionable.

