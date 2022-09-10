Colts Elevate CB Tony Brown To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Brown, 6-0, 199 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on August 31, 2022. He originally signed with the team as a free agent on March 8, 2022. Brown has played in 33 career games (four starts) in his time with the Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Cincinnati Bengals (2020-21), Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018) and has totaled 50 tackles (39 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and eight special teams stops.