Who Are The Colts' 2021 Free Agents?

INDIANAPOLIS — With the new league year — and the start of free agency — set to begin at 4 p.m. ET March 17, Colts.com takes a look at the Indianapolis Colts players set to become unrestricted and restricted free agents.
Unrestricted Free Agents (15): A player whose contract has expired and has four or more tenured years in the league. He may sign with any other team with no restrictions.
» Denico Autry, defensive tackle/end: Autry's third season with the Colts was a productive one; he played in 14 total games, starting 13, and had 33 total tackles (nine for a loss) with 7.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits. Autry has started 38 of a total 40 games in which he has played in Indy, accumulating 102 total tackles (26 for a loss) with 20.0 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five passes defensed during that time.
» Jacoby Brissett, quarterback: Brissett wrapped up his fourth season with the Colts in 2020, serving as veteran Philip Rivers' trusty backup at quarterback, but also eventually taking on a key role on third- and fourth-and-short. Brissett in 2020 played in 11 total games and attempted just eight passes (completing two for 17 yards and one first down), but he had 17 total rushing attempts, nine of which moved the chains, and three total rushing touchdowns on the year. In Brissett's four seasons with the Colts, he has played in 46 games with 30 starts and has completed a combined 552-of-928 passes (59.5 percent) for 6,059 yards with 31 touchdowns to 13 interceptions, while he also has 143 rushing attempts for 500 yards (3.5 avg.) and 11 scores on the ground.
» Trey Burton, tight end: Burton bounced back from an injury-plagued final season with the Chicago Bears in 2019 to play in 13 games with four starts in his first season with the Colts in 2020. He was targeted with 47 pass attempts, and had 28 receptions for 250 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and he also added two rushing touchdowns.
» T.J. Carrie, cornerback: Carrie made his mark as a versatile veteran for the Colts' cornerback group in his first season in Indy in 2020. In 15 games with two starts, Carrie racked up 32 total tackles (one for a loss) with a career-best two interceptions — one returned for his first-career interception — to go along with eight passes defensed and one fumble recovery.
» Le'Raven Clark, tackle/guard: Clark played in 12 games with three starts in his fifth season with the Colts in 2020, which ended in Week 13 after he suffered a torn Achilles. Clark has played in 47 total games with 15 starts for the Colts since being selected by the team with their third-round (82nd-overall) selection in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech.
» Chaz Green, tackle: Green appeared in 15 games for the Colts in 2020, earning the start at right tackle Week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
» T.Y. Hilton, wide receiver: Hilton came on strong late in his ninth season with the Colts in 2020; overall, in 15 games, all starts, he was targeted with 93 pass attempts and logged 56 receptions for 762 yards (13.6 avg.) and five touchdowns. The Colts' third-round (92nd-overall) pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Hilton has played in 133 total games with 112 starts during his time in Indy, logging a combined 608 receptions for 9,360 yards (15.4 avg.) and 50 touchdowns.
» Malik Hooker, safety: Hooker's fourth season with the Colts ended prematurely in Week 2 after he suffered a torn Achilles. He had seven combined tackles in those two games. The Colts' first-round (15th-overall) pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Hooker has played in 36 games with 35 starts in all in his four years in Indy, collecting a combined 124 tackles (one for a loss) with seven interceptions, 11 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.
» Justin Houston, defensive end: The veteran pass rusher Houston continued his productive ways in 2020, his second season with the Colts. Starting all 16 games for a second straight season, Houston collected 25 total tackles (eight for a loss) with 8.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hits to go along with one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a career-best two safeties forced. In his two seasons with the Colts, Houston has a combined 69 tackles (21 for a loss) with 19.0 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and three forced safeties.
» Joey Hunt, center: Hunt appeared in one game with the Colts in the 2020 season, logging 10 snaps at left guard during Indy's Week 14 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
» Marlon Mack, running back: Mack suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the Colts' 2020 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars after having a strong start in that game with four rushing attempts for 26 yards and three receptions for 30 yards. In his four seasons in Indy, Mack, in 41 total games with 23 starts, has combined to collect 539 rushing attempts for 2,383 yards (4.4 avg.) with 20 rushing scores, as well as 55 receptions for 440 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
» Al-Quadin Muhammad, defensive end: Muhammad remained a key piece of depth off the edge in his third season with the Colts in 2020, finishing with 23 total tackles (two for a loss) with 2.0 sacks, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble, playing in all 16 games. He has combined to collect 79 total tackles (15 for a loss) with 5.0 sacks, 17 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed in his 47 total games with eight starts in Indy.
» Xavier Rhodes, cornerback: Rhodes had a resurgent first season with the Colts in 2020, starting all 16 games and finishing with 42 total tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and 12 passes defensed.
» Anthony Walker, linebacker: Walker started all 16 games for a second straight season for the Colts in 2020, his fourth overall season in Indy since being selected by the team in the fifth round (161st overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. In 2020, Walker had 92 total tackles (two for a loss) with one quarterback hit, one interception, five passes defensed and one fumble recovery. In his four seasons with the Colts, Walker has combined to collect 343 tackles (19 for a loss) with 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
» Tavon Wilson, safety: Wilson was a dependable veteran leader at safety in his first season with the Colts in 2020. In 15 games with two starts, Wilson collected 26 total tackles (two for a loss) with one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.
——————
Restricted Free Agents (4): A player whose contract has expired and has fewer than four tenured years in the league. He may sign an "Offer Sheet" with any other team, but his original team has seven days to match any offer he receives. If the original team does not match the offer, compensation will be awarded in the form of draft picks from the signing team. The round and quantity of picks are determined by the "Qualifying Offer" made by the player's original team. If a RFA is tendered a minimum qualifying offer the compensation is the equivalent of the round in which that player was originally selected. If that player was originally a rookie free agent, no compensation is awarded.
» Mo Alie-Cox, tight end: Alie-Cox's third season with the Colts in 2020 was his most productive, as he played in 15 games with six starts and logged 31 receptions for 394 yards and two touchdowns. Alie-Cox has played in 40 games with nine starts in all for Indy, collecting a combined 46 receptions for 620 yards with four receiving touchdowns.
» George Odum, safety: Odum saw action in all 16 games in 2020 and finished with a league-leading 20 special teams tackles and one forced fumble, and was named First-Team All-Pro as a special teamer. He tied for the fifth-most special teams tackles by a Colts player in a single season since 1994. Since entering the NFL in 2018, Odum's 35 special teams stops are tied for the third-most in the NFL.
» Zach Pascal, wide receiver: Pascal continued to prove himself as a dependable "do-it-all" type of receiver in 2020, his third season with the Colts. In 16 games with 14 starts, he set career-highs in receptions (44) and receiving yards (629), and tied a career-best with five receiving touchdowns. In his three seasons in Indy, Pascal has played in 48 total games with 31 starts and has 112 total receptions for 1,504 yards and 12 touchdowns.
» Tremon Smith, cornerback: Smith played in 10 games for the Colts in 2020, his first season in Indy, and finished with two tackles on defense, as well as eight kickoff return attempts for 180 combined yards (22.5 avg.), with a long return of 33 yards.
See the full list of the Indianapolis Colts free agents ahead of the beginning of the 2021 league year.