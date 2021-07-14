Wide Receivers: 2021 Position Preview 

Who's In

Mike Strachan (drafted in seventh round)

Tarik Black (signed as undrafted free agent)

Tyler Vaughns (signed as undrafted free agent)

Quartney Davis (signed reserve/future contract)

J.J. Nelson (signed reserve/future contract)

Gary Jennings (signed reserve/future contract

The 6-foot-5, 224 pound Strachan dominated the D-II level at Charleston (W.V.), catching 127 passes for 2,332 yards and 27 touchdowns in 29 games (22 starts) in college.

Who's Out

Daurice Fountain (signed with Kansas City Chiefs)

Fountain spent most of 2020 on the Colts' practice squad and signed with Kansas City as a free agent in May.

Who's Back

T.Y. Hilton (tenth year)

Zach Pascal (fourth year)

Parris Campbell (third year)

Ashton Dulin (third year)

Michael Pittman Jr. (second year)

De'Michael Harris (second year)

Dezmon Patmon (second year)

With one game played in 2021, Hilton will become the 46th player in franchise history to appear in at least 10 seasons with the Colts. He returns for Year 10 having averaged 15.4 yards per reception with 50 touchdowns in his illustrious career. Pittman had 503 yards in his rookie year and added another 90 in the playoffs; he was one of the first players to get to work with new starting quarterback Carson Wentz earlier this year. Pascal is back for his fourth season as a stalwart run blocker and underrated receiving threat -- he's one of only nine players to have at least 40 catches and average at least 14 yards per reception in each of the last two seasons.

What To Watch For

Campbell has been hit by brutal injury luck his first two years in the NFL, but armed with a new number -- No. 1 -- and a clean bill of health, the 2019 second-round pick should be one to watch at Grand Park this summer. He looked quick during OTAs earlier this spring and said he feels like the No. 1 gives him a "fresh start."

"My main thing for him is just go out there and just be Parris," Hilton said. "Don't worry about the naysayers, what they say. They're going to talk good or bad about you regardless of who you are. Just go out there and play your game and you'll be all right. As long as he understands what he needs to do he'll be fine."