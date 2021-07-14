Wide Receivers: 2021 Position Preview 

Who's In
- Mike Strachan (drafted in seventh round)
- Tarik Black (signed as undrafted free agent)
- Tyler Vaughns (signed as undrafted free agent)
- Quartney Davis (signed reserve/future contract)
- J.J. Nelson (signed reserve/future contract)
- Gary Jennings (signed reserve/future contract
The 6-foot-5, 224 pound Strachan dominated the D-II level at Charleston (W.V.), catching 127 passes for 2,332 yards and 27 touchdowns in 29 games (22 starts) in college.
Who's Out
- Daurice Fountain (signed with Kansas City Chiefs)
Fountain spent most of 2020 on the Colts' practice squad and signed with Kansas City as a free agent in May.
Who's Back
- T.Y. Hilton (tenth year)
- Zach Pascal (fourth year)
- Parris Campbell (third year)
- Ashton Dulin (third year)
- Michael Pittman Jr. (second year)
- De'Michael Harris (second year)
- Dezmon Patmon (second year)
With one game played in 2021, Hilton will become the 46th player in franchise history to appear in at least 10 seasons with the Colts. He returns for Year 10 having averaged 15.4 yards per reception with 50 touchdowns in his illustrious career. Pittman had 503 yards in his rookie year and added another 90 in the playoffs; he was one of the first players to get to work with new starting quarterback Carson Wentz earlier this year. Pascal is back for his fourth season as a stalwart run blocker and underrated receiving threat -- he's one of only nine players to have at least 40 catches and average at least 14 yards per reception in each of the last two seasons.
What To Watch For
Campbell has been hit by brutal injury luck his first two years in the NFL, but armed with a new number -- No. 1 -- and a clean bill of health, the 2019 second-round pick should be one to watch at Grand Park this summer. He looked quick during OTAs earlier this spring and said he feels like the No. 1 gives him a "fresh start."
"My main thing for him is just go out there and just be Parris," Hilton said. "Don't worry about the naysayers, what they say. They're going to talk good or bad about you regardless of who you are. Just go out there and play your game and you'll be all right. As long as he understands what he needs to do he'll be fine."
Beyond Campbell, how Pittman ascends in Year 2 will be fascinating to watch develop in training camp; young players in Patmon and Strachan bring a certain size and athleticism that could create some fun competition at Grand Park.
Training Camp Information
The Colts will return to Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield for training camp in 2021. Click here for a full schedule of practices open to fans. Free tickets will be required to attend, which can be obtained here. For more information on Colts 2021 Training Camp Powered By Kerauno, click here.
Statistically Speaking
If Hilton has 640 or more receiving yards in 2021, he'll hit 10,000 in his career -- meaning the Colts would become the first franchise in NFL history to have three 10,000-yard receivers (the other two being Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne).
Hilton has had fewer than 640 yards only once in his career -- his injury-shortened 2019.
They Said It
"Me and him, it's going to be special, it's going to be great." - T.Y. Hilton on Carson Wentz
Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts wide receivers on the roster ahead of training camp.