Colts' Parris Campbell Is Healthy, Eyes 'Fresh Start' With New Number In 2021

Parris Campbell will wear No. 1 this season as he looks to show himself as the playmaker he and the Colts believe he can be. 

May 19, 2021 at 03:10 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Parris Campbell was 100 percent cleared last week from the knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season against the Minnesota Vikings. So the third-year receiver has been able to show off his new look on the field over the last few days at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 

Campbell switched his number from 15 to 1, taking advantage of the NFL's newly-relaxed rules on jersey numbers for the 2021 season.

"That's honestly what was the main reason for that — I just needed to be in something new," Campbell said. "Definitely a fresh start so I'm looking forward to it."

Campbell's first two seasons in the NFL have been marred by freak injuries, with the 2019 59th overall pick being limited to just nine games in 2019 and 2020. He described the last two years as "frustrating," especially with 2020's injury coming after a strong season debut (six catches, 71 yards; two carries, 16 yards) against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 

That Week 1 performance was a reminder — if only a brief one — of what Campbell's playmaking upside can be in the Colts' offense.  

"(I) felt like myself in that game," Campbell said. "That's just a piece of what I can do for sure."

The challenge for Campbell will be to not think about his unlucky injury history this season, since falling down that path can lead to playing "timid" or "nervous," he said. Instead, Campbell's focus is on showing himself as the playmaker he and the Colts believe he can be.

And he's also been on the receiving end of some words of wisdom from T.Y. Hilton, who said he texts with Campbell every day.

"My main thing for him is just go out there and just be Parris," Hilton said. "Don't worry about the naysayers, what they say. They're going to talk good or bad about you regardless of who you are. Just go out there and play your game and you'll be all right. As long as he understands what he needs to do he'll be fine." 

Plus, No. 1 just looks like a playmaker's number, doesn't it?

"I think it looks fast on the field," Campbell said. "Hopefully make it look a little faster on me."

2021 OTAs: Offense

Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts 2021 offense as they take the field for day one of OTAs.

news

Colts Sign Draft Picks Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger

The Colts' entire 2021 NFL Draft class is now under contract. 
news

How Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Is Focusing On Getting Better In 2021

Jonathan Taylor is looking to build on his 1,169-yard rookie season by focusing on upping his consistency and attention to detail. 
news

No Position Switch for Quenton Nelson after Colts Sign Eric Fisher

The Colts put every option on the table to address left tackle this offseason, but never really wanted to move Quenton Nelson off left guard. 
news

Robert Mathis To Be Inducted Into Colts Ring Of Honor Nov. 28

Indianapolis' all-time sack leader will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Nov. 28, when the Colts play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Colts Sign K Eddy Pineiro

The Colts signed former Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro.
news

Colts Friday Fun Fact: 2021 Brings Latest Bye Ever

This week's edition of the Colts Friday Fun Fact looks at some tidbits about the Colts' 2021 schedule. 
news

Colts Waive CB Roderic Teamer

The Indianapolis Colts today waived cornerback Roderic Teamer.
news

Colts 2021 Single Game Tickets On Sale!

Single-game tickets for Indianapolis Colts 2021 home games are available at Colts.com/Tickets and Ticketmaster.com.
news

Indianapolis Colts Release 2021 Regular Season Schedule

The full Colts 2021 regular season schedule is here. Check out who and when the Colts will play each of their 17 games this upcoming season. 
news

Colts Announce 2021 Preseason Opponents

The Colts will play three preseason games later this year ahead of the 2021 regular season. 
news

Colts Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl Left Tackle Eric Fisher

The Colts signed longtime Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher on Wednesday. 
