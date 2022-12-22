Colts Mailbag: Nick Foles, Loss To Vikings, Fourth-And-One QB Sneak vs. Field Goal Attempt

Shaun Williamson, Jacksonville, Fla.: Why go to Nick Foles now? I'd rather see Ehlinger play the last three to see what he can do. He wasn't given enough of a chance.

JJ Stankevitz: It's a pretty simple explanation: The Colts want to win these last three games, and believe Foles gives them the best chance to do so.

"Just didn't feel like we made enough plays offensively," interim head coach Jeff Saturday said. "It's no secret, we haven't converted in the red zone and ultimately, you've got to make plays in the NFL and we're not making nearly enough explosive plays and not making plays in the red zone. Again, I've said this before, this is not all on Matt (Ryan). This is us entirely on an offensive perspective but ultimately that leads into it. I feel like Nick (Foles) will give us a better chance to go win these last three games and that's why we're heading that way."

Dean Schultz, Boone, Iowa: After the loss to the Vikings can the team pick themselves up and forget this loss? What will Nick Foles bring that we have not had this season?

JJ Stankevitz: At this point in the season, players and coaches can lean heavily on their respective routines to move past Saturday's gutting loss. I think that goes for any team in Week 16, no matter if they're a Super Bowl contender or on the brink of playoff elimination.

As for what Foles could bring – one of the hopes, Saturday said, is that he can push the ball downfield more. The Colts enter Week 16 with the lowest average depth of target (6.7 yards beyond the line of scrimmage) in the NFL, and their run game has been muted by opposing defenses being able to walk safeties down into the box without a consistent threat to be beat over the top.