Why Shane Steichen gives Colts confidence in search for long-term solution at quarterback

Steichen has developed and called offenses for quarterbacks with different skillsets over his time as an offensive coordinator. 

Mar 30, 2023 at 04:22 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

If the Colts snag a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, or if they take someone they feel is a good fit later in the draft, they'll do so believing that player has certain baseline traits.

For head coach Shane Steichen, one of those will be an obsession with the process of being a quarterback. But whatever those other need-to-have traits are, if the Colts identify someone who possesses them and then takes that quarterback in the NFL Draft, they'll have to put that player in a position to succeed.

"You want to accent the strengths of your quarterback," Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay said. "And some quarterbacks have different strengths on how they go about winning games."

Beyond the players the Colts have on offense – among them a two-time thousand-yard receiver, a former rushing leader and a three-time All-Pro offensive lineman – they have a head coach with a proven ability to build an offense around the skillset of his quarterback.

Steichen's done that with a late-stage pure pocket passer (Philip Rivers), a rocket-armed, super-talented rookie (Justin Herbert) and an explosive, dynamic young playmaker (Jalen Hurts). For Herbert and Hurts, both players had high performance floors because of the way Steichen helped build the Chargers and Eagles offenses early in their careers, respectively.

An emphasis for Herbert from Steichen was to lean on his running back in the passing game. As he learned how to process NFL defenses for the first time, Herbert led the NFL in completions to running backs (126) as a rookie in 2020. He finished that season with a passer rating of 98.3, which still stands as a career high.

For Hurts, Steichen and the Eagles pivoted away from a pass-heavy offense in the first half of 2021, decreasing his attempts per game from 35 (Weeks 1-7) to 24 (Weeks 8-17). Hurts led quarterbacks in rushing attempts (139), rushing yards (784) and rushing touchdowns (10) in 2021; that the Eagles shifted their offensive focus mid-season highlighted Steichen's flexibility as a coach in working closely with first-year head coach Nick Sirianni to tailor their offense to their quarterback's strengths.

"It doesn't happen overnight," Steichen said. "You gotta develop your players and really get to know them and go through that process in OTAs and training camp. And then you get into the season and really find out who you are through that process, and really putting your guys in position to make plays is the biggest thing we gotta do as coaches."

In 2022, the Eagles opened up their passing attack for Hurts, who averaged 8.0 yards per attempt and had a 101.5 passer rating in his second full year as a starter. Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans had to call plays as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator in the NFC Championship against Steichen's Eagles offense and came away impressed with the coach whose offense he'll now have to face twice a year in the AFC South.

"With Shane and the offense they ran there in Philly, first and foremost the did a really good job of running the ball," Ryans said. "So any good offensive coordinator, if you can run the ball, then you can set up your RPO game, you can take shots down the field but it all starts with the run game, and that's what they did in Philly starting with the offensive line, they really controlled the line of scrimmage. And when you can control the line of scrimmage and run the ball that way, it opens up your playbook. So that's what I know Shane will try to establish there in Indy as well, is establishing the run game."

And by the time the Eagles reached Super Bowl LVII, Hurts was playing at an incredibly high level – with Steichen calling the plays. Hurts in the Super Bowl completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards with a touchdown, and rushed 15 times for 70 yards with three touchdowns.

"He's sharp," Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Steichen. "You could tell that he had (Hurts) tuned up and ready to go."

Add in the work Steichen did with Rivers while the two were with the Chargers, and Steichen has experience developing offenses for veterans and rookies, and for three quarterbacks with different skillsets.

So as the Colts look for a long-term solution at quarterback, they can do so without needing to find one specific type of quarterback for Steichen to coach.

"He's used each one of them in a different way, which does open up all the quarterbacks to you now," general manager Chris Ballard said, "which is good."

And they can move forward believing in Steichen's ability to tailor an offense to the quarterbacks already on their roster, including Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger. So the Colts can evaluate if there's a long-term quarterback solution available to them with the confidence Steichen is the right coach for that guy.

Whoever that guy is.

"I have a lot of faith in Shane," Ballard said. "Just the little time we've been together, whatever the quarterback can do, he's going to put him in position to be successful."

Related Content

news

'He's sharp:' Why Andy Reid, Pete Carroll came away from NFL owners meetings impressed by Shane Steichen

Steichen had conversations with longtime Super Bowl-winning coaches in Reid and Carroll during the NFL League Meetings this week in Arizona.

news

Why Gus Bradley's importance to Shane Steichen goes beyond Colts' defense

Bradley's experience as a head coach will be important for Steichen as he navigates his first year with the Colts.

news

What Colts head coach Shane Steichen looks for in young quarterbacks

There's one thing in particular Steichen wants out of whoever his quarterback will be.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 27, one month before NFL Draft

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back exactly one month before the first round kicks off in Kansas City.

news

Former Colts LB Pat Angerer hopes new book '#FreedomChallenge: 90 Days To Your Personal Best' helps readers become more well-rounded physically, emotionally and mentally

Angerer teamed up with his childhood friend and former service member John Davis to curate workouts and challenges designed to help readers grow physically, mentally and emotionally.

news

Samson Ebukam on joining Colts' D-line: 'I gotta elevate my game even more'

Ebukam was part of an attacking, disruptive defensive line with the San Francisco 49ers – and sees the same mindset and effectiveness in the Colts' D-line.

news

Women's History Month: How Jasmine Park played an important role in Colts' coaching search

Park, the Colts' senior director of human resources, was thanked by general manager Chris Ballard for her role in the team's coaching search when Shane Steichen was introduced in February.

news

Colts to celebrate 40 seasons in Indy this year

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate the team's 40th season in Indianapolis during 2023's home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium. Visit Colts.com/40 for more information.

news

'With The Next Pick' returns this spring to take fans behind the scenes for Colts' 2023 NFL Draft

The award-winning series will give fans an inside look at the Colts' process before, during and after making their selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 Important NFL Offseason Dates: Combine, Free Agency, Draft

Mark your calendars for some pivotal days and weeks in the coming months for how the 2023 Indianapolis Colts will be constructed.

news

Isaiah McKenzie sees his versatility fitting with Shane Steichen, Colts' offense

McKenzie joined the Colts on Wednesday after five seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising