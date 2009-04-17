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MOBILE FAN PHOTO GALLERY

This month's winner was Stacey Vincent of Independence, KY. Stacey won a sideline cap and got her picture featured at the top of the Mobile Fan Photo Gallery.

Apr 17, 2009 at 08:10 AM
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The allows fans to text in their photos to be displayed on their favorite team's webpage.

This month's winner was Stacey Vincent of Independence, KY. Stacey won a sideline cap and got her picture featured at the top of the Mobile Fan Photo Gallery.

You can get your photo on Colts.com too!

All you have to do is take a picture with your phone of yourself, your friends, or your family in their Colts best. Fill in the subject line of the text message with a quick description of the photo, then send to pic@colts.com

The next thing you know you're photo will be displayed in the Colts.com Mobile Fan Photo Gallery for the entire world, and all the other Colts fans, to see.

Once in the gallery your picture will be ranked by visitors. Beneath each photo in the gallery is an option for a 'thumbs up' or a 'thumbs down'. You can vote for your photo and others in the gallery. The top ten ranked photos will appear in the countdown on the right-hand side of the page.

RINGTONES

The Colts are now offering ringtones for mobile phones on Colts.com. Fans can enter their phone number, choose a ringtone and the Colts will send a text with a link where the ringtone can be downloaded from www.colts.mobi!.

The ringtones feature Voice of the Colts Bob Lamey's calls on memorable plays such as cornerback Marlin Jackson's interception to clinch the AFC Championship Game victory over the New England Patriots in January of 2007 and the final seconds of Super Bowl XLI two weeks later.

More than 10 plays from the Colts' 2008 playoff season are available, too.

Carriers include Alltel, AT&T, Boost Mobile, Centennial Wireless, Cincinnati Bell, Nextel, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and Virgin Mobile.

ALERTS

Colts.com now offers a wide variety of features for your phone. Go Colts.com/alerts to see the variety of text messaging services available through Colts.com. You will never have to miss out on Colts alerts ever again!

Colts news is now available to you without the use of a computer, television, or radio. Colts mobile alerts will allow fans to get news, scores, and stats delivered straight to their cell phones.

Click **here** to sign up now.

Colts Mobile Alerts are the ideal way for Colts fans to stay informed. Once signed up, fans will know immediately when a new article is posted Colts.com without having to log in to the website. Instead they will receive a text message with a brief description of the news.

Colts Mobile Alerts will also come in handy for fans who are not able to be near a television or radio when a game is on. Scoring updates are offered for any NFL game with several different options: final game score, quarter scores, score changes, lead changes, and turnovers.

They will also come in handy for the fans that are on their way to a game at the brand new Lucas Oil Stadium. Once signed up for the "Lids Report" a message will be sent out before the game informing fans whether the roof of Lucas Oil Stadium will be open or not.

Playing fantasy football this season? Colts Mobile Alerts can keep you updated on your entire roster. Player stat updates are available for all NFL players. Now you will know how all of your players are doing as it happens!

There is no charge for these alerts, but the carrier's text messaging and other fees still apply.

Click here to learn more about Colts Mobile Alerts and sign up!

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