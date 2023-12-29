Colts rule out RB Zack Moss for Week 17 game vs. Las Vegas Raiders; WR Michael Pittman Jr. clears concussion protocol

The Colts on Friday ruled out running back Zack Moss (forearm) for Sunday's Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Shane Steichen said.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. cleared concussion protocol and "should be ready to roll," Steichen said.

Pittman was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday and was full on Thursday. He cleared the NFL's concussion protocol last Friday but had symptoms relapse on Saturday, and re-entered the concussion protocol and was ruled out for Week 16.

Right tackle Braden Smith was not ruled out Friday. He sustained a knee injury in the Colts' Week 13 win over the Tennessee Titans and hadn't played since, while Moss exited the Colts' Week 15 win over the Steelers and missed Week 16.