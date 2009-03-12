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MEDITERRANEAN BOUND

Twelve Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders have been selected to travel to the Mediterranean as part of a 25-day military variety show from April 9-May 3 with Armed Forces Entertainment.

Mar 12, 2009 at 01:17 PM
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Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

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They have cheered at their last game of the season and cheerleader auditions will be held in May, but the current group of Colts cheerleaders are far from done. On April 9th twelve will leave for a 25-day tour to perform in an Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) variety show.

"We realize the importance of trips like these to show our support for the military," said Cheerleading Coordinator Theresa Pottratz.

"The girls have practiced hard and are excited about the opportunity to represent our organization and our country."

The 90-minute variety show will include singing, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, country, twirling and game shows for the troops. Pottratz expects the group to perform a total of 12 shows in Egypt, Turkey, Cyprus, Crete, Italy, and Spain.

Before they leave the shows acts were decided upon through auditions. Twenty girls hoped to be able to make the trip to the Meditteranean, but there were only 12 spots.

At the auditions each girl did a short performance of her choosing.

"They can dance or do another talent that they may not use as a Colts cheerleader," added Pottratz.

Pottratz wasn't quite sure what to expect out of the auditions.

"They may surprise me. Last time we had a baton thrower, with flaming batons."

"Everyone did great," said cheerleader Holly B. after auditions had ended.

"I'm amazed at how talented our squad is!"

Performances offered something for everyone and left a lot for the judges consideration. Acts ranged from singing and ballet to tumbling and comedy routines.

The last time the Colts cheerleaders went abroad was two years ago when they did an AFE tour in Japan.

"This trip is something that we have wanted to start doing again," said Pottratz.

"It's a really good opportunity for the girls for the travel experience and to thank those serving us abroad."

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