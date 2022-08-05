Colts Mailbag: Matt Ryan's Up-Tempo Mindset, Depth At Linebacker, Wide Receivers And More

Jeffrey Daughtry, Westminster, Colo.: Hi there, Indy Colts fan since 1996 and I've been through a lot of seasons and I believe this may be the best defense that the Colts have ever had. With that being said do you think Isaiah Rodgers will really have a breakout year and solidify himself as our No. 2 or maybe top corner? His ability to play the ball while in the air is amazing, and if not do you see any other corner stepping up in that role?

JJ Stankevitz: I asked Michael Pittman Jr. a few days ago about what he's seen from Rodgers:

"I think it's just a confidence thing for him," Pittman, who was drafted along with Rodgers in 2020, said. "He's always been that — he's super fast and he can make up any type of separation. And he's just learning to use that in the base way possible for his style of play. I think we're just seeing him finally just be him."