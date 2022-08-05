Colts Mailbag

Presented by

Colts Mailbag: Matt Ryan's Up-Tempo Mindset, Depth At Linebacker, Wide Receivers And More

The Colts Mailbag returns with questions about how Matt Ryan is running practice, what the wide receiver picture looks like, Isaiah Rodgers' ascent and depth at linebacker. 

Aug 05, 2022 at 10:24 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_Mailbag_1920x1080

The Colts Mailbag is back! Colts.com readers can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Mailbag series.

Missed out this week? Not a problem — you can submit your question(s) for next time by clicking here, or by taking part in the Colts.com Forums. You can also send your questions to @JJStankevitz on Twitter.

Let's get after this week's questions:

Charles Payne, Indianapolis: Why is Matt Ryan's up tempo offense important to the Colts success in 2022?

JJ Stankevitz: To me, how Matt Ryan has led practice has been one of the biggest stories of training camp. Everything just feels clean, crisp and efficient – as in, the quality of the work the Colts are getting in on the field is high. I had a conversation with a player after a recent practice who confirmed an observation I've had – there haven't been many mental errors (false starts, wrong alignments, wasted plays, etc) over the last week-plus of practice.

So more than anything, the Colts are getting high-quality work in as they prepare for the start of the 2022 season. Ryan's emphasis on quickly getting to the line of scrimmage and getting set is keeping his teammates locked in on both sides of the ball, and there's no wasted time between plays.

If you haven't come out to Grand Park for a practice yet, make a point to get out to Westfield sometime in the next few weeks. You'll see what I'm seeing too – it's just different.

Tanner Edge, West Terre Haute, Ind.: What's up JJ and Colts Nation? I am ecstatic for this season and the potential our team has! What are 2 points of emphasis Colts fans should keep an eye on for the offensive and defensive sides of the ball?

I personally think that offensively the ball is going to be out much quicker into our play makers hands and we will notice fewer RPO's ran based on the playing style of Matty Ice. Defensively, I think we should notice tighter coverage than we are used to seeing but will still have a heavy dose of zone coverages to limit the offense taking the top off us. In my opinion our defense generates more QB rushes and sacks this season due to the new additions on the d-line and secondary which will be great for fans to see as they've been hard for us to consistently come by the last couple of years.

Go Colts!

JJ Stankevitz: Great questions as always, Tanner. Let's start with the offense: I asked head coach Frank Reich about Ryan's ability to spread the ball around to different receivers by going through his progressions and identifying who's open based on the routes and coverage. His response was interesting:

"Sometimes, coaches can fall into the trap of over-scheming, right. And of course, everybody likes it — we all like to see some play on TV that was schemed up perfectly, wow, and then the commentators will say, look what a great job by the coaches in scheming that up. And as coaches we should do that, there should be a handful of things in a game that you can do to put players in position to do that.

But you can't play the whole game like that. You can only play about 10 percent of the game like that. The other 90 percent of the game, you gotta play football. And the No. 1 read isn't always going to be open.

So Matt, he just thinks so fast and he's so poised in the pocket to get through the progression. And the result of that is a couple things. You don't always have to be perfect on the play call, and secondly, the ball's going to get spread around — you may be first in the progression but you don't know the ball's going there. And he has the ability to get it to the fourth guy in the progression. So it keeps everybody into their route."

From an offensive standpoint, the Colts will have their core concepts they'll lean on with the expectation they'll be executed at a high level. You'll still see some schemed-up plays here and there, but the Colts won't need to lean on those to generate efficient, explosive plays.

On defense, you're absolutely right about the pass rush – the emphasis is on attacking and penetrating, and it suits guys like Yannick Ngakoue, DeForest Buckner, Kwity Paye and the rest of the D-line group well. And that attacking pass rush can allow the Colts' defensive backs to be more aggressive at times, whether they're in man-match coverage or zone.

I chatted more about the defensive line with voice of the Colts Matt Taylor after Thursday's practice:

Jeffrey Daughtry, Westminster, Colo.: Hi there, Indy Colts fan since 1996 and I've been through a lot of seasons and I believe this may be the best defense that the Colts have ever had. With that being said do you think Isaiah Rodgers will really have a breakout year and solidify himself as our No. 2 or maybe top corner? His ability to play the ball while in the air is amazing, and if not do you see any other corner stepping up in that role?

JJ Stankevitz: I asked Michael Pittman Jr. a few days ago about what he's seen from Rodgers:

"I think it's just a confidence thing for him," Pittman, who was drafted along with Rodgers in 2020, said. "He's always been that — he's super fast and he can make up any type of separation. And he's just learning to use that in the base way possible for his style of play. I think we're just seeing him finally just be him."

There's no reason to put a ceiling on what Rodgers can accomplish, but we should mention how well Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore II have played during camp (and in their careers). Gilmore has had a bunch of pass break-ups while Moore looks like the rugged, versatile, Pro Bowl-caliber defender we've known him to be over the last few years. And veteran Brandon Facyson has made a handful of plays while acting as a translator of sorts for how Gus Bradley and Ron Milus want their cornerbacks to play – Facyson has played every game of his career in Bradley and Milus' coverage scheme.

Ricky Byrd, Muncie, Ind.: Based on training camp this far, who has the edge of being WR No. 2? Campbell and Pierce both have looked great!

JJ Stankevitz: Here's the thing about the wide receiver pecking order behind Pittman – it'll depend on the week and the matchup. Both players have had solid camps (as has Ashton Dulin and Nyheim Hines, who's relevant to this discussion too) but Reich and Ryan's emphasis on spreading the ball around and attacking defenses in different ways means identifying a true No. 2 wide receiver isn't totally necessary.

Joseph Notopoulos, West Hartford, Conn.: I am concerned by the continued lack of depth at the linebacker position. The Colts could be in serious trouble if Leonard or Okereke, or God forbid if both were to go down. Why hasn't this been addressed?

JJ Stankevitz: Zaire Franklin has been everywhere during training camp and has made a number of plays against the run and pass. E.J. Speed has proven he can step in for Leonard, too, as he did so well in Week 16 of the 2021 season against the Arizona Cardinals. And don't sleep on the group of undrafted free agents the Colts brought in behind those veterans – we've seen flashes from JoJo Domann and Sterling Weatherford, as well as James Skalski and Forrest Rhyne. Having watched the linebacking depth over the last week or so – I'm not worried about it, and it looks like it has been addressed.

Subscribe to the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to your podcasts to get the Official Colts Podcast, Inside Football With Rick Venturi, exclusive interviews with players and more delivered to your podcast feed.

Christopher Greene, Seymour, Ind.: The biggest question surrounding the Colts coming into this season was the wide receivers and tight ends. From what you've seen at camp, do you think we are good at those positions?

JJ Stankevitz: Watching practice the last few days, I've thought about what general manager Chris Ballard said on the eve of training camp:

"I just don't see quite the desperation," Ballard said. "I mean sure, look, it would be easy to go sign a name for y'all. Y'all would write these beautiful stories and then when that guy didn't play well, the flip would be incredible. Like it would be incredible. Y'all won't get called on it, I will. Y'all won't get called on it though. So, have some patience and let us work through it."

There are a handful of big-name wide receivers still on the free agent market – Ballard said last week T.Y. Hilton is "still in the mix," to answer a question I got quite a bit in this week's mailbag – but he stressed patience ahead of the start of training camp. And with what we've seen from Pittman, Campbell, Pierce, Dulin, Hines and even sixth-round rookie Andrew Ogletree, you can see why Ballard wanted everyone to take a breath and wait and see what the guys already on the team can do.

Randy Gaw, Muncie, Ind.: I was wondering who runs the fastest 40 on this years Colts team?

JJ Stankevitz: Based on their times at the NFL Combine, here's the top 5:

  1. Parris Campbell (4.31)
  2. Nick Cross (4.34)
  3. Nyheim Hines (4.38)
  4. Jonathan Taylor (4.39)
  5. Alec Pierce (4.41)

This is, to be fair, not a complete list – guys like Isaiah Rodgers and Ashton Dulin didn't get Combine invites, for example, and there was no official 2021 NFL Combine.

Training Camp Practice: August 4, 2022

Thursday's practice was the second padded practice of the 2022 Training Camp

71 T Jordan Murray, #78 C Ryan Kelly
1 / 104

71 T Jordan Murray, #78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
43 RB Ty'Son Williams
2 / 104

43 RB Ty'Son Williams

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore
3 / 104

5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB Tony Brown
4 / 104

38 CB Tony Brown

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
5 / 104

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
6 / 104

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
30 RB Phillip Lindsay
7 / 104

30 RB Phillip Lindsay

© Indianapolis Colts
15 WR Keke Coutee
8 / 104

15 WR Keke Coutee

© Indianapolis Colts
62 C Wesley French, #9 QB Nick Foles
9 / 104

62 C Wesley French, #9 QB Nick Foles

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
10 / 104

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
11 / 104

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
12 / 104

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
47 CB Anthony Chesley, #1 WR Parris Campbell
13 / 104

47 CB Anthony Chesley, #1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
14 / 104

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
41 CB Alexander Myres, #15 WR Keke Coutee
15 / 104

41 CB Alexander Myres, #15 WR Keke Coutee

© Indianapolis Colts
30 CB Dallis Flowers, #16 WR Ashton Dulin
16 / 104

30 CB Dallis Flowers, #16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
25 CB Rodney Thomas II, #83 TE Kylen Granson
17 / 104

25 CB Rodney Thomas II, #83 TE Kylen Granson

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
18 / 104

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
42 CB Marcel Dabo, #85 TE Drew Ogletree
19 / 104

42 CB Marcel Dabo, #85 TE Drew Ogletree

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce, #47 CB Anthony Chesley
20 / 104

14 WR Alec Pierce, #47 CB Anthony Chesley

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
21 / 104

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB Tony Brown, #7 WR Ethan Fernea
22 / 104

38 CB Tony Brown, #7 WR Ethan Fernea

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore
23 / 104

5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
24 / 104

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce, #5 CB Stephon Gilmore
25 / 104

14 WR Alec Pierce, #5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
26 / 104

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
27 / 104

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
5 CB Stephon Gilmore, #21 RB Nyheim Hines
28 / 104

5 CB Stephon Gilmore, #21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
29 / 104

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
30 / 104

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
26 S Rodney McLeod
31 / 104

26 S Rodney McLeod

© Indianapolis Colts
48 LB James Skalski
32 / 104

48 LB James Skalski

© Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
33 / 104

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

© Indianapolis Colts
39 CB Marvell Tell III
34 / 104

39 CB Marvell Tell III

© Indianapolis Colts
80 TE Jelani Woods
35 / 104

80 TE Jelani Woods

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
36 / 104

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

© Indianapolis Colts
69 T Matt Pryor
37 / 104

69 T Matt Pryor

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
38 / 104

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
39 / 104

51 DE Kwity Paye

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
40 / 104

1 WR Parris Campbell, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
41 / 104

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan, Scott Milanovich Quarterbacks
42 / 104

2 QB Matt Ryan, Scott Milanovich Quarterbacks

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
43 / 104

52 DE Ben Banogu

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT R.J. McIntosh
44 / 104

96 DT R.J. McIntosh

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan, #90 DT Grover Stewart
45 / 104

2 QB Matt Ryan, #90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
46 / 104

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
47 / 104

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
48 / 104

59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
49 / 104

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
50 / 104

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
51 / 104

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
52 / 104

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
53 / 104

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #42 RB CJ Verdell
54 / 104

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo, #42 RB CJ Verdell

© Indianapolis Colts
3 QB Jack Coan
55 / 104

3 QB Jack Coan

© Indianapolis Colts
42 RB CJ Verdell
56 / 104

42 RB CJ Verdell

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
57 / 104

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
40 CB Chris Wilcox
58 / 104

40 CB Chris Wilcox

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
59 / 104

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DT Curtis Brooks
60 / 104

97 DT Curtis Brooks

© Indianapolis Colts
57 LB JoJo Domann
61 / 104

57 LB JoJo Domann

© Indianapolis Colts
71 T Jordan Murray
62 / 104

71 T Jordan Murray

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
63 / 104

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
40 CB Chris Wilcox
64 / 104

40 CB Chris Wilcox

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
65 / 104

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
66 / 104

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
67 / 104

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #99 DT DeForest Buckner
68 / 104

56 C/G Quenton Nelson, #99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
76 T Jason Spriggs
69 / 104

76 T Jason Spriggs

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
70 / 104

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
71 / 104

52 DE Ben Banogu

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
72 / 104

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke, #21 RB Nyheim Hines
73 / 104

58 LB Bobby Okereke, #21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
74 / 104

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
75 / 104

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
76 / 104

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
20 S Nick Cross
77 / 104

20 S Nick Cross

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Nick Foles
78 / 104

9 QB Nick Foles

© Indianapolis Colts
25 CB Rodney Thomas II
79 / 104

25 CB Rodney Thomas II

© Indianapolis Colts
59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
80 / 104

59 DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
81 / 104

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
82 / 104

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
83 / 104

52 DE Ben Banogu

© Indianapolis Colts
75 G Will Fries
84 / 104

75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
85 / 104

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
86 / 104

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
87 / 104

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
88 / 104

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin, #10 WR Dezmon Patmon
89 / 104

16 WR Ashton Dulin, #10 WR Dezmon Patmon

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
90 / 104

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith, #63 G Danny Pinter
91 / 104

72 T/G Braden Smith, #63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
92 / 104

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
Parks Frazier Pass Game Specialist/Assistant Quarterbacks, #3 QB Jack CoanScott Milanovich Quarterbacks, #2 QB Matt Ryan
93 / 104

Parks Frazier Pass Game Specialist/Assistant Quarterbacks, #3 QB Jack CoanScott Milanovich Quarterbacks, #2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger, #35 RB Deon Jackson
94 / 104

4 QB Sam Ehlinger, #35 RB Deon Jackson

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
95 / 104

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
96 / 104

32 S Julian Blackmon

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
97 / 104

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
98 / 104

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
99 / 104

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
100 / 104

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce
101 / 104

14 WR Alec Pierce

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Alec Pierce, #5 CB Stephon Gilmore
102 / 104

14 WR Alec Pierce, #5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
103 / 104

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson
104 / 104

78 C Ryan Kelly, #56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Jordan Kennerknecht, Roanoake, Va.: How is Hot Rod and the kickers are doing? Also when is Hot Rod coming back?

JJ Stankevitz: Rodrigo Blankenship indeed is back – he has been since the offseason program, and said he felt healthy during the 2021 season (the Colts didn't make a change at kicker because Michael Badgley was kicking well). He's competing in training camp with Jake Verity, who spent most of the 2021 season on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. We saw Blankenship and Verity each make 50-yard field goals to end Thursday's practice, and Reich said earlier in camp there won't be much fanfare to the kicking competition – it'll just be pretty normal. We'll keep a closer eye on it during the Colts' three preseason games.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Training Camp Questions On Wide Receivers, Gus Bradley's Scheme, Jelani Woods And More

The Colts Mailbag returns for a pre-training camp look at a few things to watch for when practice starts at Grand Park on Wednesday at noon.

news

Colts Mailbag: 2022 NFL Draft, Plus Questions On Dayo Odeyingbo And How Matt Ryan Is Building Rapport With Wide Receivers

The Colts Mailbag returns for a post-NFL Draft look at how this year's picks fit on the roster, the team's emphasis on football smarts and character and updates on Dayo Odeyingbo, Julian Blackmon and Matt Ryan.

news

Colts Mailbag: Most Likely AFC Playoffs Wild Card Round Opponent, 2022 NFL Draft, Rock Ya-Sin's Strong Season

Ahead of Sunday's win-and-in regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from who the Colts could play if they get in the playoffs to if using more tempo could help the offense.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Scenarios & Potential Opponents, Parris Campbell's Return, Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds

Ahead of Sunday's final 2021 regular season home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from potential playoff scenarios to how Frank Reich could work Parris Campbell back into the offense if he's activated off injured reserve.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South & Playoff Tiebreakers, Kyler Murray, Michael Badgley, Parris Campbell

Ahead of Saturday's Christmas night game against the Arizona Cardinals, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the team's odds of winning the AFC South to how the defense will look to contain Kyler Murray.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Odds And Scenarios, Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense, Jonathan Taylor's Shot At NFL MVP

Ahead of one of the biggest Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on where the team stands in the AFC playoff picture, how Bill Belichick will try to limit the Colts' run game and if Jonathan Taylor has a shot at winning NFL MVP.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race And Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots, Kenny Moore II

With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC South And Wild Card Playoff Race, Hard Knocks

Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility.

news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady.

news

Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York.

news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC Playoff Picture, Eric Fisher

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 10 AFC South clash on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising