Training Camp Q&A With Frank Reich: Matt Ryan's Fit, Expectations At Wide Receiver, Outlook For Left Tackle Competition, What's Next For Jonathan Taylor, Gus Bradley's Scheme And More

JJ: At receiver, you have different types of players for different situations — downs, distances — where, for example, you can get Michael Pittman Jr. in the slot, or play him as an X and slide different guys in the slot. As you think about Matt going through his progressions and getting the ball to guys who can play every receiver position, how does that benefit Matt and you as a play caller?

Frank Reich: I tell this to Chris Ballard all the time, I say, we need smart receivers. I know we need physically talented receivers and we're gonna get that, but we put a premium on intelligence — with every position — at receiver because we're going to have a smart quarterback.

The reason that's so important, you don't know how defenses are going to adjust, they're not always going to play what you think they're going to play, so if you don't have players who are smart, you're just limited in how you can adjust to a team. So you got these receivers, and Pitt's a good example, we can put him anywhere we want — he can play X, he can play Z, he can play in the slot and we're going to mix it up based on the play and who we're playing to try to get the right matchups.

It's very healthy, I think it can keep defenses off balance — you don't know where the guy's going to line up all the time — and I think it gives a slight edge to our offense.

JJ: With Pitt, I remember last year during the joint practices with Carolina, you shared with us that you went up to him and told him how much you appreciate him for wanting to just go hit somebody. As the physical leader of the wide receivers, how does that impact the rest of the guys in that group?

Frank Reich: It sets the tone. Pitt's the leader of that room. He's really emerged as the No. 1 receiver. And what's great is he's emerged as a No. 1 receiver, but he's also emerged as the No. 1 blocker. He's not afraid to mix it up. And that challenges everybody — like, oh, we gotta block on every play. I mean, our No. 1 receiver does. So it just sets a high standard.

JJ: From a blocking standpoint, with Zach Pascal in Philadelphia and Jack Doyle retired — and with those guys so important to the run game over the last few years — does that lead you to need to shift some things in the run game?

Frank Reich: I mean, I'm not going to say it's impossible to replace Jack Doyle, but there are very few tight ends in the league that block like Jack Doyle. So we have to be smart as coaches and understand that the guys — Mo Alie-Cox and the younger tight ends that end up filling the shoes of Jack at certain positions on certain plays — I'm not sure there's going to be anybody that'll block as well as he can block.

But they all can block well — Mo's a really good blocker. There were things Jack could do that were unique. So we just have to mix that up and make sure we continue to put guys in the right positions. And Zach, Zach was an enforcer. But Pitt is the same way. Pitt and Zach were in the same mold, so Pitt's setting the bar there and we need to continue with that.

JJ: We all see the highlight reel plays from Jonathan Taylor, but you get to see him work behind the scenes every day. What have you come to appreciate about JT and some of the stuff we don't get to see on a daily basis?

Frank Reich: First of all, he takes pride in every aspect of his game. He wants to be elite at everything, not just running the football — in pass protection, as a receiver, as a back out of the backfield. So he puts in the work, he's getting extra catches in the catch circuit. He's making sure he's watching extra tape on protections because if you can't pass protect, it just limits how often we can use you. So it really makes himself available as a complete three-down back.