Who's In, Who's Out

Colts Place G Mark Glowinski On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Rule Out C Ryan Kelly For Week 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Head coach Frank Reich on Friday provided a final status update for Colts players ahead of Christmas night's game against the Cardinals in Arizona. 

Dec 23, 2021 at 03:12 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts placed right guard Mark Glowinski on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, head coach Frank Reich said.

Additionally, safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) center Ryan Kelly (personal) will not play against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. Kelly and his wife, Emma, tragically lost their daughter, Mary Kate, earlier this month.

Reich and the Colts have told Kelly to take all the time he and his family need. Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay gave the game ball from the Colts' Week 15 win over the New England Patriots to Ryan and Emma Kelly in an emotional moment aired on "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" this week.

