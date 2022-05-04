Colts Mailbag

Presented by

Colts Mailbag: 2022 NFL Draft, Plus Questions On Dayo Odeyingbo And How Matt Ryan Is Building Rapport With Wide Receivers

The Colts Mailbag returns for a post-NFL Draft look at how this year's picks fit on the roster, the team's emphasis on football smarts and character and updates on Dayo Odeyingbo, Julian Blackmon and Matt Ryan. 

May 04, 2022 at 10:40 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_Mailbag_1920x1080

The Colts Mailbag is back! Colts.com readers can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Mailbag series.

Missed out this week? Not a problem — you can submit your question(s) for next time by clicking here, or by taking part in the Colts.com Forums. You can also send your questions to @JJStankevitz on Twitter.

Let's get after this week's questions:

John Frasure, Horseshoe Bay, Texas: First, I want to state that I think the Chris Ballard and the scouting team pulled off an incredible draft this year. Getting the athletic talent in the 2nd and 3rd rounds was an amazing display of patience, knowing their draft boards and getting their targets. Very pleased with the outcome.

To the questions. Who do you see as the starting WR? Pittman is obvious, but does Pierce break into a starting role immediately or does he gradually build into the role? Do we bring back T.Y. to help mentor the room of young players?

JJ Stankevitz: I wouldn't count Pierce out of anything. But here's how head coach Frank Reich described the impending competition at wide receiver:

"This much as any year, there is no depth chart," Reich said. "We are just competing. We're rolling. We're going to roll guys through. It's the NFL. In a sense, everybody knows that's what great about all these guys is they know we are going to put the best guys on the field. We'll roll through, everybody will have a chance to compete."

The thing with the Colts' wide receivers is they need to be versatile – meaning they can play any outside spot and/or in the slot. The Colts believe Pierce has the skills, mentality and football I.Q. to fit that mold, and how he handles the NFL learning curve in the coming weeks and months will answer the question of how much he'll play as a rookie.

As for Hilton, general manager Chris Ballard said on Saturday: "I think he can still play. We'll work through that here over the next week."

Jordan Kennerknecht, Roanoke, Va.: Which Colts draft pick you think that is the most under the radar steal?

JJ Stankevitz: I'm not sure we're talking about enough about Nick Cross, the safety Ballard traded back into the third round to draft 96th overall.

"Nick can do everything we want on the back end — he can play free and strong interchangeably," Colts area scout Mike Derice, who scouted Cross, said. "That's what makes him pretty special. He's 20 years old, almost 21, not a lot of football experience as a starter — I think one year and a half. But traits were off the charts and he's so intelligent as a football player, student of the game. And that's what makes him really, really special. I don't think it'll take as much time — he's a really good football player. I was shocked that he was still there in the bottom of (round) three."

Cross maybe is a bit under the radar because he doesn't necessarily fill an immediate need in a safety room that already has Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts. But he ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.34 seconds) among safeties at the NFL Combine, and the Colts see a ton of upside in what he can do on special teams and for Gus Bradley's defense.

"I don't know if it was definitely a need, but here he was sticking out on the board and we said, 'You know what? We need to get Nick Cross,'" Ballard said. "We think he's a really talented player and he's going to add a lot of talent to the back end."

Inside The War Room: Day Two, 2022 NFL Draft

An inside look at the Colts War Room during the day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022_0429_War_Room_0019
1 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_1040
2 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_1068
3 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_1116
4 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_1108
5 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_1099
6 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_1055
7 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_1069
8 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0957
9 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0867
10 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0932
11 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0879
12 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0832
13 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0756
14 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0895
15 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0808
16 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0693
17 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0669
18 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0732
19 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0666
20 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0674
21 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0634
22 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0663
23 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0652
24 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0654
25 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0639
26 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0623
27 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0643
28 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0612
29 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0631
30 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0530
31 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0566
32 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0600
33 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0583
34 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0507
35 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0555
36 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0491
37 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0546
38 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0551
39 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0476
40 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0441
41 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0341
42 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0396
43 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0424
44 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0328
45 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0297
46 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0309
47 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0246
48 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0270
49 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0261
50 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0229
51 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0227
52 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0136
53 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0124
54 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0221
55 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0201
56 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0167
57 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0118
58 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0093
59 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0117
60 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0104
61 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0088
62 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0084
63 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0112
64 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0115
65 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0082
66 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0079
67 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0063
68 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0076
69 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0060
70 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0055
71 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0024
72 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0031
73 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0008
74 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
2022_0429_War_Room_0036
75 / 75
© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Keith Peterson, Connersville, Ind.: How much does a player's character and leadership traits play into the decision to add that player to the roster?

JJ Stankevitz: A lot. For one, here's how Ballard described the four players he drafted on Day 2 last Friday: "All of them are smart. All of them are really smart guys, and I think that's important."

But to better answer your question, Keith, go watch this episode of "With The Next Pick" from 2020, which includes a look into the work Colts Director of Team Development Brian Decker does:

Tony Carroll, Charleston, S.C.: I was curious of how some of our players drafted in 2020 and 2021 will play this year. The most important may be Dayo Odeyingbo. Where is he in his rehab? Will his progress effect our drafting a DE this year? Will Blackmon and Rodgers play bigger roles in the defense this year? Will Granson, Pittman, Strachan and Patmon play better with Ryan at the helm. People seem to forget who we drafted in the last few years when the new draft comes along. Which players do you think will make the biggest jump in production this year?

JJ Stankevitz: I got this question before the draft, but I think it's a really good lens through which we can look at the 2022 Colts roster. Let's go rapid-fire player-by-player here to finish out the mailbag.

  • Dayo Odeyingbo is over a year removed from the Achilles' injury he suffered training for the 2021 Senior Bowl, and he played in 10 games as a rookie with one forced fumble, 0.5 sacks and one quarterback hit. But don't let those numbers fool you: The Colts still see plenty of good football ahead for the 6-foot-6, 276 pound Vanderbilt alum. "I think we'll see a better version of him this year coming off the Achilles injury," Ballard said.
  • Julian Blackmon is working his way back from the season-ending Achilles injury he suffered in mid-October. We'll see where he's at come training camp, which will give us a better idea of if he'll be ready to start Week 1. If not, though, the Colts brought in 10-year veteran Rodney McLeod and drafted Maryland's Nick Cross in the third round of the draft. Add in Khari Willis and veteran Armani Watts, who signed in free agency, and there's plenty of talent at safety.
  • Isaiah Rodgers looks to be in line to compete to for a bigger role in 2022 after a strong 2021 – he had three interceptions, three pass break-ups and allowed just a 72.2 passer rating when targeted, per Pro Football Focus. The Colts added Brandon Facyson, a veteran of Bradley's scheme, in free agency and also have cornerbacks Marvell Tell III, Anthony Chesley, Tony Brown, Alexander Myres, Will Redmond, Chris Wilcox and Marcel Dabo on the roster.
  • Matt Ryan is already developing chemistry with Michael Pittman Jr. as the Colts' offseason program rolls on here at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. And with all his new targets – including Dezmon Patmon and Mike Strachan – Ryan has a good idea of how to develop that bond and get on the same page with some of the nuances of route concepts, ball placement, etc. "You've got to be really good with your communication and understanding and patient with sometimes just the amount of volume that you give guys," Ryan said.
  • The Colts have high hopes for Kylen Granson in his second year in the NFL. While the Colts drafted two tight ends – Jelani Woods in the second round and Andrew Ogletree in the sixth round – Granson could earn more opportunities with the retirement of Jack Doyle perhaps shifting how Reich schemes his 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) packages. Ballard said in March the Colts believe Granson still "big upside."

Phase 2 - Day 10 - 2022

Highlights from Day 10 during Phase 2 of offseason workouts with the Colts.

95 DT Chris Williams
1 / 47

95 DT Chris Williams

26 S Rodney McLeod
2 / 47

26 S Rodney McLeod

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
3 / 47

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #90 DT Grover Stewart
4 / 47

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #90 DT Grover Stewart

51 DE Kwity Paye, #54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
5 / 47

51 DE Kwity Paye, #54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
6 / 47

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
7 / 47

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers
8 / 47

Reggie Wayne Wide Receivers

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
9 / 47

99 DT DeForest Buckner

61 T Carter O'Donnell
10 / 47

61 T Carter O'Donnell

5 CB Stephon Gilmore
11 / 47

5 CB Stephon Gilmore

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith
12 / 47

72 T/G Braden Smith

36 Brandon King, #45 LB E.J. Speed
13 / 47

36 Brandon King, #45 LB E.J. Speed

58 LB Bobby Okereke, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #52 DE Ben Banogu
14 / 47

58 LB Bobby Okereke, #32 S Julian Blackmon, #52 DE Ben Banogu

26 S Rodney McLeod
15 / 47

26 S Rodney McLeod

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
16 / 47

52 DE Ben Banogu

2 QB Matt Ryan
17 / 47

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
26 S Rodney McLeod
18 / 47

26 S Rodney McLeod

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
19 / 47

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
20 / 47

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
21 / 47

52 DE Ben Banogu

56 C/G Quenton Nelson
22 / 47

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

58 LB Bobby Okereke
23 / 47

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
24 / 47

90 DT Grover Stewart

53 LB Darius Leonard, Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley
25 / 47

53 LB Darius Leonard, Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
26 / 47

44 LB Zaire Franklin

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
27 / 47

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner, #61 T Carter O'Donnell
28 / 47

99 DT DeForest Buckner, #61 T Carter O'Donnell

51 DE Kwity Paye
29 / 47

51 DE Kwity Paye

53 LB Darius Leonard
30 / 47

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Matt Ryan
31 / 47

2 QB Matt Ryan

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
32 / 47

51 DE Kwity Paye

45 LB E.J. Speed, #44 LB Zaire Franklin
33 / 47

45 LB E.J. Speed, #44 LB Zaire Franklin

31 DB Brandon Facyson
34 / 47

31 DB Brandon Facyson

78 C Ryan Kelly
35 / 47

78 C Ryan Kelly

46 LS Luke Rhodes, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
36 / 47

46 LS Luke Rhodes, #3 K Rodrigo Blankenship, #44 LB Zaire Franklin, #8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

31 DB Brandon Facyson
37 / 47

31 DB Brandon Facyson

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell
38 / 47

1 WR Parris Campbell

31 DB Brandon Facyson
39 / 47

31 DB Brandon Facyson

99 DT DeForest Buckner
40 / 47

99 DT DeForest Buckner

90 DT Grover Stewart
41 / 47

90 DT Grover Stewart

99 DT DeForest Buckner
42 / 47

99 DT DeForest Buckner

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
43 / 47

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

36 Brandon King
44 / 47

36 Brandon King

61 T Carter O'Donnell
45 / 47

61 T Carter O'Donnell

0503_phase2_0246
46 / 47
78 C Ryan Kelly, Zane Fakes Assistant Strength and Conditioning
47 / 47

78 C Ryan Kelly, Zane Fakes Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Phase 2 - Day 9 - 2022

Highlights from Day 9 of offseason work as the Colts begin Phase 2 workouts.

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
1 / 75

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
2 / 75

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
3 / 75

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

41 CB Alexander Myres
4 / 75

41 CB Alexander Myres

32 S Julian Blackmon
5 / 75

32 S Julian Blackmon

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
6 / 75

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

5 CB Stephon Gilmore
7 / 75

5 CB Stephon Gilmore

51 DE Kwity Paye
8 / 75

51 DE Kwity Paye

53 LB Darius Leonard
9 / 75

53 LB Darius Leonard

43 LB Malik Jefferson
10 / 75

43 LB Malik Jefferson

23 CB Kenny Moore II
11 / 75

23 CB Kenny Moore II

2 QB Matt Ryan
12 / 75

2 QB Matt Ryan

46 LS Luke Rhodes
13 / 75

46 LS Luke Rhodes

10 WR Dezmon Patmon
14 / 75

10 WR Dezmon Patmon

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship, #5 K Jake Verity
15 / 75

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship, #5 K Jake Verity

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
16 / 75

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

16 WR Ashton Dulin
17 / 75

16 WR Ashton Dulin

53 LB Darius Leonard
18 / 75

53 LB Darius Leonard

35 RB Deon Jackson
19 / 75

35 RB Deon Jackson

61 T Carter O'Donnell
20 / 75

61 T Carter O'Donnell

15 WR Keke Coutee
21 / 75

15 WR Keke Coutee

85 TE Eli Wolf
22 / 75

85 TE Eli Wolf

80 TE Michael Jacobson
23 / 75

80 TE Michael Jacobson

95 DT Chris Williams
24 / 75

95 DT Chris Williams

41 CB Alexander Myres
25 / 75

41 CB Alexander Myres

28 RB Jonathan Taylor
26 / 75

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

86 TE Farrod Green
27 / 75

86 TE Farrod Green

48 TE Nikola Kalinic
28 / 75

48 TE Nikola Kalinic

38 Tony Brown
29 / 75

38 Tony Brown

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
30 / 75

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

29 CB Will Redmond
31 / 75

29 CB Will Redmond

83 TE Kylen Granson
32 / 75

83 TE Kylen Granson

David Thornton Director of Player Engagement, #90 DT Grover Stewart
33 / 75

David Thornton Director of Player Engagement, #90 DT Grover Stewart

41 CB Alexander Myres
34 / 75

41 CB Alexander Myres

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
35 / 75

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

29 CB Will Redmond
36 / 75

29 CB Will Redmond

31 DB Brandon Facyson
37 / 75

31 DB Brandon Facyson

96 DT R.J. McIntosh
38 / 75

96 DT R.J. McIntosh

90 DT Grover Stewart
39 / 75

90 DT Grover Stewart

39 CB Marvell Tell III
40 / 75

39 CB Marvell Tell III

32 S Julian Blackmon
41 / 75

32 S Julian Blackmon

44 LB Zaire Franklin
42 / 75

44 LB Zaire Franklin

58 LB Bobby Okereke
43 / 75

58 LB Bobby Okereke

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
44 / 75

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

95 DT Chris Williams
45 / 75

95 DT Chris Williams

41 CB Alexander Myres
46 / 75

41 CB Alexander Myres

38 Tony Brown
47 / 75

38 Tony Brown

95 DT Chris Williams
48 / 75

95 DT Chris Williams

99 DT DeForest Buckner
49 / 75

99 DT DeForest Buckner

41 CB Alexander Myres
50 / 75

41 CB Alexander Myres

99 DT DeForest Buckner
51 / 75

99 DT DeForest Buckner

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
52 / 75

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue
53 / 75

91 DE Yannick Ngakoue

58 LB Bobby Okereke
54 / 75

58 LB Bobby Okereke

43 LB Malik Jefferson
55 / 75

43 LB Malik Jefferson

36 Brandon King
56 / 75

36 Brandon King

58 LB Bobby Okereke
57 / 75

58 LB Bobby Okereke

39 CB Marvell Tell III
58 / 75

39 CB Marvell Tell III

47 CB Anthony Chesley
59 / 75

47 CB Anthony Chesley

0501_phase2_0166
60 / 75
96 DT R.J. McIntosh
61 / 75

96 DT R.J. McIntosh

36 Brandon King
62 / 75

36 Brandon King

45 LB E.J. Speed
63 / 75

45 LB E.J. Speed

51 DE Kwity Paye
64 / 75

51 DE Kwity Paye

29 CB Will Redmond
65 / 75

29 CB Will Redmond

45 LB E.J. Speed
66 / 75

45 LB E.J. Speed

47 CB Anthony Chesley
67 / 75

47 CB Anthony Chesley

23 CB Kenny Moore II
68 / 75

23 CB Kenny Moore II

31 DB Brandon Facyson
69 / 75

31 DB Brandon Facyson

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
70 / 75

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

23 CB Kenny Moore II
71 / 75

23 CB Kenny Moore II

95 DT Chris Williams
72 / 75

95 DT Chris Williams

44 LB Zaire Franklin
73 / 75

44 LB Zaire Franklin

36 Brandon King
74 / 75

36 Brandon King

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
75 / 75

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Most Likely AFC Playoffs Wild Card Round Opponent, 2022 NFL Draft, Rock Ya-Sin's Strong Season

Ahead of Sunday's win-and-in regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from who the Colts could play if they get in the playoffs to if using more tempo could help the offense.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Scenarios & Potential Opponents, Parris Campbell's Return, Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds

Ahead of Sunday's final 2021 regular season home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from potential playoff scenarios to how Frank Reich could work Parris Campbell back into the offense if he's activated off injured reserve.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South & Playoff Tiebreakers, Kyler Murray, Michael Badgley, Parris Campbell

Ahead of Saturday's Christmas night game against the Arizona Cardinals, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the team's odds of winning the AFC South to how the defense will look to contain Kyler Murray.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Odds And Scenarios, Bill Belichick's Patriots Defense, Jonathan Taylor's Shot At NFL MVP

Ahead of one of the biggest Colts games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on where the team stands in the AFC playoff picture, how Bill Belichick will try to limit the Colts' run game and if Jonathan Taylor has a shot at winning NFL MVP.

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race And Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots, Kenny Moore II

With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC South And Wild Card Playoff Race, Hard Knocks

Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility.

news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady.

news

Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York.

news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC Playoff Picture, Eric Fisher

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 10 AFC South clash on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.

news

Colts Mailbag: Frank Reich's Fourth Down Decision, Mike Strachan's Status

The Colts host the New York Jets in primetime on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off Week 9. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.

news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry Square Off In Battle Of Elite Running Backs

The Colts welcome the Tennessee Titans to Lucas Oil Stadium on Halloween for a pivotal AFC South matchup in Week 8. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.

2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising