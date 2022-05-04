Colts Mailbag: 2022 NFL Draft, Plus Questions On Dayo Odeyingbo And How Matt Ryan Is Building Rapport With Wide Receivers

JJ Stankevitz: I'm not sure we're talking about enough about Nick Cross, the safety Ballard traded back into the third round to draft 96th overall.

"Nick can do everything we want on the back end — he can play free and strong interchangeably," Colts area scout Mike Derice, who scouted Cross, said. "That's what makes him pretty special. He's 20 years old, almost 21, not a lot of football experience as a starter — I think one year and a half. But traits were off the charts and he's so intelligent as a football player, student of the game. And that's what makes him really, really special. I don't think it'll take as much time — he's a really good football player. I was shocked that he was still there in the bottom of (round) three."

Cross maybe is a bit under the radar because he doesn't necessarily fill an immediate need in a safety room that already has Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts. But he ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.34 seconds) among safeties at the NFL Combine, and the Colts see a ton of upside in what he can do on special teams and for Gus Bradley's defense.