5 Things To Watch: Colts At Ravens, Week 5

1. Can Colts' offense build on its solid foundation?

The Colts' offense has built a strong foundation of ball security through four games with Carson Wentz at quarterback. Wentz has had zero turnover-worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus, and the Colts enter Week 5 with a plus-four turnover differential (the Ravens are minus-one).

But the next step for the Colts' offense will be to build more explosive plays on that foundation. The Colts have 10 passing plays of 20 or more yards, tied for the fifth-lowest in the NFL; the Baltimore Ravens are tied for 21st with 15 passing plays of 20 yards allowed.

"He's playing the position in a good manner. Now it's just a question of continuing to make the plays we know he's capable of of making, plays that are big plays in games," head coach Frank Reich said. "Now you gotta pick the pace up on that without giving back too much on the other side. Because it's always a risk/reward, you take chances making plays and it's always a chance that you're putting things at risk.

"So it's always that fine balance. I think Carson is at a spot right now in his career, in this specific season where I think he has the right mindset, he's got a very mature mindset on it. He understands what his role is and what he has to do for us to play winning football on offense."

The push-pull of aggression and discipline, as Wentz described it, is a difficult balance to strike. But for a quarterback who led the NFL in "turnover-worthy" plays in 2020, the foundation of ball security is an important one.

Because that foundation also includes taking care of the ball in the pocket. Wentz fumbled 58 times in 68 games with the Eagles, while he's only fumbled once in four games with the Colts (and that came on a botched snap on fourth-and-one in Week 1). That's an important part of this because trying to take downfield shots requires a quarterback to hang on to the ball for a little bit longer in the pocket.

"(Carson's) been very judicious, very judicious not only throwing the ball, but the other big emphasis from coming off of last year was ball security in the pocket," Reich said. "We know every week that's a challenge and this team that we're playing this week, they're good. This team we're playing this week is really good at getting the ball out."