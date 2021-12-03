5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

1. The Colts' are confident they can fix the issues that led to Week 12's loss to the Buccaneers.

On the surface, the Colts' three losses in which they had double-digit leads – to the Ravens, Titans and Buccaneers – are similar. But the reason why those losses happened is not, linebacker Darius Leonard said this week.

"If you watch the tape, we fixed the problem," Leonard said. "If you look at the games we lost against Tennessee and Baltimore, those were games where it's moreso communication and stuff like that, if you really see it. I think this last game, there's absolutely no way you win a ballgame with five (turnovers) and two PI's. That's just plain and simple.

"Those are things that I feel like we were trending in the right way – that's why you didn't ask me the question weeks before, because we fixed the problem. But when you turn the ball over five times and have two penalties that cost you, you list ballgames. That's nothing with schemes that we need to do, just fin da way to protect the ball and find a way to not get a penalty. That's all it is."

The Colts feel like those turnover and penalty issues are fixable – especially because they haven't been a team that's committed many turnovers or been flagged for many penalties this season. Entering Week 12, the Colts only had 10 giveaways in 11 games, and they have the fourth-lowest penalties per game average (4.8) in the NFL this season.