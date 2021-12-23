5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16

2. Jonathan Taylor against Arizona's run defense.

The Colts have gained over 200 rushing yards in in four of their last six games, with those totals coming against some of the defenses in the NFL like the Bills and Patriots. So this week, when Frank Reich checked in on offensive line coach Chris Strausser and tight ends coach Klayton Adams' run game preparations for the Cardinals game, he said: "200 yards is the new standard."

"I mean, I never thought I would say that," Reich said. "I mean usually to me, 150 yards is the gold standard. 125 in my book, 125 is nice. We like 125 yards rushing. 150 is a great day. You get 150 yards rushing, you're going to be – you average 150 yards, you're going to be in the top three or four teams rushing. But we've had a bunch of these 200-yard days. That definitely takes it to another level."

The Cardinals haven't allowed an opponent to rush for 200 yards on their defense this season, but Arizona does rank 27th in rushing yards per play allowed (4.6). They've allowed over 100 rushing yards in eight of their 14 games, including 126 in their loss to the Lions last week.

The Colts enter Week 16 leading the NFL in yards per rushing attempt (5.2) and are second in rushing yards per game (157.0). Taylor, of course, leads the league in rushing attempts (270), rushing yards (1,518), rushing touchdowns (17), rushing first downs (93), yards from scrimmage (1,854) and total touchdowns (19). Taylor also leads the NFL in rushes of 10+ yards (42), 20+ yards (11), 30+ yards (7), 40+ yards (4) and 50+ yards (3); his 83-yard run against the Houston Texans in Week 6 is the longest rushing play of the season to date; his 78-yard run against the New York Jets in Week 9 is the second-longest running play of the season, too.

And Taylor is showing no signs of slowing down, even with his heavy workload.