5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Jets, Week 9

4. How will Colts aim to slow down Mike White?

Jets quarterback Mike White set an NFL record with 37 completions in his first career start last week against the Cincinnati Bengals – a game in which he also became one of two quarterbacks to throw for 400+ yards in their first start, too. White led the Jets back from an 11-point deficit to beat a five-win Bengals team with legitimate playoff aspirations.

White's efficiency and patience were remarkable, especially given the circumstances – he had two tipped passes be intercepted in the first quarter and needed to dink and dunk his way to a comeback victory. The 6-foot-4 former Western Kentucky quarterback's average distance on his throws against the Bengals was about four yards, and his got the ball out quick with an average time to throw of about 2.3 seconds.

For reference, the lowest ADOT for a quarterback with 100+ dropbacks in 2021 is 6.9 yards; only one quarterback (Ben Roethlisberger) has a lower average time to throw.

"I think they do a great job of getting the ball out of his hand quickly," Leonard said. "You look at the film of Cincinnati, they were playing a lot of two-shell, so take away the deep throws, he was just throwing check downs to his back toward the middle of the field.