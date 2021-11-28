5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

2. Still, how the Colts handle facing another strong run defense will be key.

The Buccaneers enter Week 12 allowing an NFL-low 78 rushing yards per game; they're second in yards per carry (3.8) and feature a deep, talented defensive line and those two impressive linebackers in David and White Reich referred to earlier.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea is questionable to play with a knee injury, although coach Bruce Arians intimated earlier in the week the 6-foot-4, 347 pound former first-round pick would be good to go for Sunday.

"They're stout, all those guys are stout up front," Reich said. "I mean, that's why they're the No. 1 run defense. (Vea) certainly anchors it inside. It's a challenge. Obviously, I feel like we're pretty good up front as well. I look at people playing him, I look at us playing him before and he's a great player, but everyone can be moved. Everyone can be moved if we play with good fundamentals and technique and aggressiveness. It's like any other battle. You get good against good and they're going to win some, we're going to win some. So, looking forward to the challenge."

The Buccaneers like to load up the box with defenders, helping their cause in smothering opponents' run games. Only one running back has had a 100-yard game against the Bucs this year – the Chicago Bears' Khalil Herbert, who had exactly 100 in a 35-point loss in Week 7. And only five running backs have had at least 10 attempts against the Bucs this year, with their yards per carry averages:

Herbert (5.6)

Sony Michel (3.4)

Alvin Kamara (3.2)

Ezekiel Elliott (3.0)

Antonio Gibson (2.7)

Taylor entered Week 11 averaging 5.8 yards per carry, while the Bills were allowing 3.8 yards per carry – and Taylor averaged 5.8 yards per carry in Buffalo. So the Colts showed they can still lean on their run game no matter what defense is across the line of scrimmage. But the Colts, also, are not a one-dimensional offense.

"When you can win like we did this past week, I mean that's a statement," Reich said. "I just think that's a statement. There's not many teams in the NFL I don't think can win a game in that fashion. So that's a carrying card if you will or whatever the right way to say that is.

"But if that's all you have – as good as Jonathan Taylor is, if that's all we got I mean it's probably not going to be enough. That's just not the way this game is. You have to be able to make plays in the passing game and thankfully I have a lot of confidence in our guys there – in our quarterback and in our skill guys.