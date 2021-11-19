5 Things To Watch: Colts At Bills, Week 11

1. Jonathan Taylor and the Colts' run game against the Bills' run defense.

Jonathan Taylor has been the NFL's best home run hitting running back, with an NFL-best nine rushes of 20 or more yards and the league's two longest running plays of the season (83 and 76 yards). The Colts are third in rushing yards per play (5.1) in large part because of Taylor's consistent explosiveness.

The Bills, meanwhile, enter Week 11 tied for lowest number of 20+ yard rushes allowed this season with two — and one of those was a 23-yard scramble by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (the other was a 76 yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry).

Buffalo's defense is third in yards allowed per run 3.8) and does a tremendous job tackling — only two teams are allowing a lower yards after contact average per run than the Bills.

"Those guys are really solid," Taylor said. "Obviously, we played them last year — linebackers really play downhill. It's really going to be a challenge. It's going to be a challenge in order to really get our hands on these guys, in order to get some displacement. They play physical.

"You guys even see the numbers too, they're playing well at this point. Similar to going into the Jets week, we're going to have to accept the challenge. Similar going into the Jacksonville week, we're going to have to accept the challenge of just playing a defense that's playing pretty well."