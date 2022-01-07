5 Things To Watch

Presented by

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 18

The Colts can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Stadium. Get inside the regular season finale with a look why the Colts are taking the Jaguars seriously and what scores to keep an eye on this weekend. 

Jan 07, 2022 at 04:26 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_5_Things_to_Watch_1920x1080

1. The Colts won't take the Jaguars lightly.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton summed it up best in the aftermath of the Colts' Week 17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We don't play good down there," Hilton said. "So we better find a way, or we're going to be out."

Hilton has played in each of the Colts' last six road games against the Jacksonville Jaguars – all of which his team has lost. It hasn't mattered how good the Jaguars are or aren't, or how good the Colts are or aren't. The Jaguars haven't lost to the Colts in Jacksonville since 2014.

You can debate exactly how relevant that streak is to Sunday's game, but the Colts are treating it like it matters. The Jaguars have given their best effort when hosting the Colts over the last six years, and the Colts are expecting more of the same in Week 18.

Even if the 2-14 Jaguars are one loss away from clinching the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"We're gonna be hearing it all week, you know, they're 2-14, and this and that," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "But when the Colts go down in Jacksonville, (the Jaguars are) 6-0. They get up for the Colts." 

If the Colts' practice this week is any indication, they're on track to be ready for the Jaguars' best effort.

"I just feel like yesterday's practice was way better than last week's practice," linebacker Darius Leonard said Thursday. "I feel like last week was lackadaisical, wasn't focused and I think this week right here, we're locked in. I felt like defensively, we played with a lot of energy yesterday, we had a lot of turnovers. So, hopefully if we can do it in practice, we can translate it to the game and come out of this thing with a W and let us make a run in the playoffs."

2. Jonathan Taylor can set some more records – and make his final case for MVP.

Taylor is a legitimate MVP candidate – an incredible achievement for a running back in the 2020s – who already set new Colts records for rushing yards (1,734 and counting) and rushing touchdowns (18 and counting) in a single season.

But Taylor can set a few more franchise records as he closes out the regular season:

  • Total touchdowns: Taylor's 20 touchdowns are tied with Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the most in Colts history; one more would set a new record.
  • Yards per carry: Taylor is averaging 5.5 yards per carry, which would break the Colts record he set last year of 5.0 yards per carry (min. 200 attempts)
  • Yards from scrimmage: Taylor is 228 yards from scrimmage shy of breaking Edgerrin James' record (2,303) set in 2000. Taylor's season high yards from scrimmage total is 200 (Week 9 vs. New York Jets).

3. The Maniac, as always.

Putting Leonard's 2021 season (115 tackles, 8 forced fumbles, 4 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries) into some perspective...

  • Leonard is the only player in NFL history to force 8+ fumbles and intercept 4+ passes in a single season
  • Leonard is the only player in NFL history with 10+ interceptions, 15+ sacks and 15+ forced fumbles in the first five years of a career (Leonard will finish his Year 4 regular season on Sunday)
  • Leonard is the only player since at least 1999 to have 100+ tackles and 2+ forced fumbles in each of the first four years of his career
  • With at least nine tackles vs. Jacksonville, Leonard would move into 7th on the Colts' all-time tackle leaderboard
  • Leonard is one of 11 players in franchise history to be named to three Pro Bowls in his first four seasons

What we've seen Leonard do not only this year, but since he came into the league in 2018, has been special. And with a spot in the playoffs on the line, look for Leonard to lead the charge for the Colts on defense this weekend not just from an on-field perspective, but from a leadership one, too.

"I tell them all the time, don't get satisfied with what you did. We haven't done anything," Leonard said. "We don't have a playoff spot. For the four years we've been here, we haven't been past round two. So, I just don't want guys to fall into the trap of when we were 1-4, everyone talked down on us. Then, once we went on that run, everybody started praising us. I feel like people felt like, they were accomplished and we did something. It's not even that.

"So I just let them know you get one opportunity. It's hard to get into the playoffs and it's hard to win in this league. So, we got to make sure we can control what we can control. That's just playing good, sound football in all three phases and just dominate and be the best team that's out there on the field."

4. A fun fact about Carson Wentz.

The Colts are 5-2 on the road this season, and Wentz's ability to take care of the football and make plays when he needs to is an important reason why. Wentz enters Week 18 completing 65 percent of his passes on the road with 7.3 yards per attempt, 10 touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 103.4.

Reich on Wednesday reflected on Wentz's first season with the Colts – not just what he's done on the road.

"I think he's done well," Reich said. "I think we've made great progress. I think he's handled the offense extremely well. When you consider where we were starting from again, going back with very limited training camp and that whole story, which we all know, I think he's done very well.

"I think he's gotten an offense where JT (Jonathan Taylor) got hot and it's been very run-centric. He hasn't been asked to throw it 35, 40 times a game and win a game like that, but I think he's done a good job. I think in general we can all do better in the pass game, as an offense continue to grow in the pass game. But this year has been a little bit different in how heavy run we've been."

5. A scoreboard watching guide.

The Colts, again, have a simple goal for Sunday: A win guarantees them a spot in the playoffs. By about 4ish on Sunday afternoon, we should know if the Colts are in the dance or need some help in the door – or if that help won't materialize at all.

If you're feeling nervous on Sunday afternoon, keep an eye on the Ravens-Steelers game that also kicks off at 1 p.m. If the Steelers win, the Colts cannot make the playoffs if they lose. If the Ravens win and the Colts lose, then dig into your closet and see if you have any Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders gear – a Colts loss, coupled with losses by the Steelers, Patriots and Chargers would sneak the Colts into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed with a 9-8 record.

If the Colts win, then we'll know they're in – but we won't know what seed they'll be until late Sunday night. The outcomes of the Jets-Bills, Patriots-Dolphins and Chargers-Raiders games will determine if the Colts are the No. 5, 6 or 7 seed:

  • Patriots, Bills, Raiders win: Colts are No. 7 seed
  • Patriots, Jets, Raiders win: Colts are No. 6 seed
  • Patriots, Jets, Chargers win: Colts are No. 5 seed
  • Patriots, Bills, Chargers win: Colts are No. 6 seed
  • Dolphins, Bills, Raiders win: Colts are No. 6 seed
  • Dolphins, Jets, Raiders win: Colts are No. 6 seed
  • Dolphins, Jets, Chargers win: Colts are No. 5 seed
  • Dolphins, Bills, Chargers win: Colts are No. 5 seed

And then, of course, there's the question of who the Colts might play in the wild card round. It could be the Titans, Chiefs, Bengals, Bills or Patriots depending on how those teams' games go on Saturday and Sunday.

Colts Practice: Week 18, Friday 

The Indianapolis Colts held their final practice ahead of their Week 18 matchup with Jacksonville.

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
1 / 63

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle
2 / 63

84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
3 / 63

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
4 / 63

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
5 / 63

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
10 WR Dezmon Patmon
6 / 63

10 WR Dezmon Patmon

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell
7 / 63

1 WR Parris Campbell

© Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich
8 / 63

Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz, Sean Sullivan Director of Equipment Operations
9 / 63

2 QB Carson Wentz, Sean Sullivan Director of Equipment Operations

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
10 / 63

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
11 / 63

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
12 / 63

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
13 / 63

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
14 / 63

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

© Indianapolis Colts
47 CB Anthony Chesley
15 / 63

47 CB Anthony Chesley

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
16 / 63

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
17 / 63

17 WR Mike Strachan

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
18 / 63

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
19 / 63

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
20 / 63

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
57 DE Kemoko Turay, #66 DT Chris Williams, #95 DT Taylor Stallworth
21 / 63

57 DE Kemoko Turay, #66 DT Chris Williams, #95 DT Taylor Stallworth

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
22 / 63

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
23 / 63

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
58 LB Bobby Okereke
24 / 63

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
44 LB Zaire Franklin
25 / 63

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
26 / 63

45 LB E.J. Speed

© Indianapolis Colts
49 LB Matthew Adams
27 / 63

49 LB Matthew Adams

© Indianapolis Colts
59 LB Jordan Glasgow
28 / 63

59 LB Jordan Glasgow

© Indianapolis Colts
37 S Khari Willis
29 / 63

37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
30 S George Odum
30 / 63

30 S George Odum

© Indianapolis Colts
29 CB Will Redmond
31 / 63

29 CB Will Redmond

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
32 / 63

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
33 / 63

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
34 / 63

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
35 / 63

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
36 / 63

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
37 / 63

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
38 / 63

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
39 / 63

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
40 / 63

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
41 / 63

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
37 S Khari Willis, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
42 / 63

37 S Khari Willis, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
43 / 63

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
44 / 63

14 WR Zach Pascal, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
45 / 63

14 WR Zach Pascal, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal, #23 CB Kenny Moore II
46 / 63

14 WR Zach Pascal, #23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
47 / 63

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
4 QB Sam Ehlinger
48 / 63

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
30 S George Odum
49 / 63

30 S George Odum

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
50 / 63

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
51 / 63

23 CB Kenny Moore II

© Indianapolis Colts
34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
52 / 63

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
37 S Khari Willis
53 / 63

37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo
54 / 63

54 DE Dayo Odeyingbo

© Indianapolis Colts
46 LS Luke Rhodes
55 / 63

46 LS Luke Rhodes

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
56 / 63

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
57 / 63

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
14 WR Zach Pascal
58 / 63

14 WR Zach Pascal

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
59 / 63

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
60 / 63

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
56 C/G Quenton Nelson
61 / 63

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
2 QB Carson Wentz
62 / 63

2 QB Carson Wentz

© Indianapolis Colts
78 C Ryan Kelly
63 / 63

78 C Ryan Kelly

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Raiders, Week 17

The Colts can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Get inside Week 17 with a look at the Colts' quarterback situation, Matt Eberflus' defense and more with Derek Carr and the Raiders coming to town. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16

Get inside Christmas night's Colts-Cardinals matchup with a look at Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' offensive line and Kyler Murray. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Patriots, Week 15

It's here: One of the biggest games at Lucas Oil Stadium in recent memory. Get inside this week's Colts-Patriots matchup with a look at the chess match between Frank Reich and Bill Belichick, the challenge for the Colts' defense against Mac Jones and a few players who could be X-Factors on Saturday night. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

Get inside this week's Colts-Texans matchup with a look at how Frank Reich is getting his team back on track, T.Y. Hilton's track record in Houston and an under-the-radar All-Pro candidate. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Buccaneers, Week 12

Get inside this week's Colts-Bucs matchup with a look at how Jonathan Taylor can impact Sunday's game without touching the ball, the age-defying Tom Brady and Robert Mathis' Ring of Honor induction at halftime. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts At Bills, Week 11

Get inside this week's Colts-Bills matchup with a look at both sides of the line of scrimmage and how last season's playoff loss in Buffalo lingered in a positive way. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 10

Get inside Sunday's AFC South matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Jaguars with a look at Jonathan Taylor, Kwity Paye and a Jacksonville defense that held the Buffalo Bills to just six points last weekend. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Jets, Week 9

Get inside Thursday's primetime game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Jets with a look at Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' defense and the Mike White-led New York offense. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. Titans, Week 8

Get inside this week's pivotal Colts-Titans matchup with a look at how the defense looks to slow Derrick Henry and what Carson Wentz's mindset is heading into this rematch with Tennessee. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. 49ers, Week 7

Get inside this week's Colts-49ers primetime matchup with a look at Jonathan Taylor's emergence as an elite running back, DeForest Buckner's return to San Francisco and more ahead of Sunday Night Football. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. Texans, Week 6

Get inside this week's Colts-Texans matchup with a look at Michael Pittman Jr., Kwity Paye, Davis Mills and the possible season debut of T.Y. Hilton. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising