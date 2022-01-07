5 Things To Watch: Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 18

1. The Colts won't take the Jaguars lightly.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton summed it up best in the aftermath of the Colts' Week 17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

"We don't play good down there," Hilton said. "So we better find a way, or we're going to be out."

Hilton has played in each of the Colts' last six road games against the Jacksonville Jaguars – all of which his team has lost. It hasn't mattered how good the Jaguars are or aren't, or how good the Colts are or aren't. The Jaguars haven't lost to the Colts in Jacksonville since 2014.

You can debate exactly how relevant that streak is to Sunday's game, but the Colts are treating it like it matters. The Jaguars have given their best effort when hosting the Colts over the last six years, and the Colts are expecting more of the same in Week 18.

Even if the 2-14 Jaguars are one loss away from clinching the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"We're gonna be hearing it all week, you know, they're 2-14, and this and that," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. "But when the Colts go down in Jacksonville, (the Jaguars are) 6-0. They get up for the Colts."

If the Colts' practice this week is any indication, they're on track to be ready for the Jaguars' best effort.