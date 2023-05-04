Colts CB Kenny Moore II will graduate from Valdosta State this weekend. This is what earning his degree means to him. 

It wasn't the first time Moore thought about leaving Valdosta State.

Playing college football at a Division II program wasn't easy. Valdosta State didn't have the sparkling facilities of Clemson, or the coaching stability of Alabama, or the constant flow of booster money of Georgia. And making it out of a Division II school to the NFL? Only a select few guys can say they've done that.

But Valdosta, Ga., is home for Moore. Playing at Valdosta State made sense. And it forced him to take after his mother and work as hard as he could, all while following the values instilled in him by his grandparents.

"My teammates used to go party on the weekend, and I used to literally get into arguments with teammates because I was asking them, why are you out partying? We're not that great," Moore said. "We're at a Division II school. We aren't the best in the country. We haven't won a national championship. We don't have the best defense. We don't have the best offense. So why are we partying?"

Instead, Moore would go lift at the local YMCA. His thought: If you want to enjoy college like a student, just be a student. If you want to be a student-athlete, put in the work it'll take to win. And he, individually and collectively, hadn't accomplished anything yet.

"I'm proving to my teammates that I would rather do this than be out and about with them and what they're doing because even after losses, they're going out," Moore said. "I'm like bro, we're not doing that. We're not doing that. This is the mentality that we got to have, we got to work."

(Moore's new head coach, Shane Steichen, can surely appreciate the "I'm not partying, I'm going to work on my craft" mentality.)

Being at Valdosta State put a chip on Moore's shoulder, one that's benefitted him throughout his NFL career. And while he could make the personal choice to work out on his own, something out of his control was all the coaching turnover he went through.

Moore had a different defensive coordinator every year he was at Valdosta State. He hit a breaking point between his sophomore and junior seasons — his position coach, Ryan McNamara, left for the University of Florida after one season in Valdosta. Moore was in Seattle when he found out and decided – "nah, I'm about to transfer."

"This school has too much turnover, this school has too much coaching change," Moore thought. "I'm not trying to learn a new defense — like, what is going on here, these coaches just want to coach for one year and leave. I'm not doing it."

As a promising defensive back talent, Moore went on visits to several FBS-level programs – Troy, Georgia, Georgia Southern and Arkansas State were among the schools that showed interest.

But none of those schools felt like home the way Valdosta, Moore's hometown, did. And something a coach at Georgia told Moore stuck with him: "If you're the man at Valdosta State," the coach said, "you should probably stay the man at Valdosta State."

The point was, if Moore transferred to a bigger school, he risked getting swept up in the business and political side of college football roster-building. Boosters, in the pre-NIL era, wanted to see new recruits come in and play, not transfers — and if the boosters wanted to see high school recruits succeed, the head coach's job security was probably tied to the success of those recruits. Not the success of a transfer who might be there for a year or two and then leave.

"I was like, you know what, if I'm as good as I say I am, I'm just gonna stay at Valdosta State," Moore said.

So Moore stayed. He became a Division II All-American at cornerback as a junior. As a senior, James Rowe – who, in 2021, was Moore's position coach with the Colts when he earned Pro Bowl honors – stepped in as Valdosta State's defensive coordinator and, after a few injuries prior to the season, moved Moore to safety. He became an All-American at that position, too.

And after the 2016 season, Moore knew: "I'm ready to go to the next level."

Staying at Valdosta State put Moore on the path to where he is now. He had to work for it, not just in college but then in the NFL, when he caught on with the Colts as a waiver claim after the New England Patriots cut him ahead of the 2017 season. The chip on his shoulder he developed at Valdosta State paid off in the NFL, and the opportunities to be the big fish in college allowed him to hone his talents.

But would Moore have wound up in the same place he is now – heading into his seventh year in the NFL, and being inducted into Valdosta State's conference's Hall of Fame later this month – had he followed through on transferring away from Valdosta State?

"Maybe not," Moore said. "Maybe I would've just got left in the wind."