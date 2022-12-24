Who's In, Who's Out

Colts Rule Out TE Kylen Granson, CB Kenny Moore II For Week 16 Game vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Colts made the announcement on Saturday. 

Dec 24, 2022 at 12:49 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts on Saturday ruled out cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) for their Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Check out the final practice report of Week 16, which includes game designations, below:

