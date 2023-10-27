Who's In, Who's Out

Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, TE Kylen Granson, T Braden Smith for Week 8 game vs. New Orleans Saints

Head coach Shane Steichen announced those game statuses on Friday. 

Oct 27, 2023 at 01:00 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts ruled out cornerback JuJu Brents (quad), tight end Kylen Granson (concussion) and tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist) for Sunday's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday.

Smith will miss his third consecutive game, while Brents was injured in the Colts' Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Granson did not play last week after sustaining a concussion in Week 6.

Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (ankle) participated in practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

The Colts' final practice report of Week 8:

