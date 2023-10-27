Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, TE Kylen Granson, T Braden Smith for Week 8 game vs. New Orleans Saints

The Colts ruled out cornerback JuJu Brents (quad), tight end Kylen Granson (concussion) and tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist) for Sunday's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday.
Smith will miss his third consecutive game, while Brents was injured in the Colts' Week 7 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Granson did not play last week after sustaining a concussion in Week 6.
Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (ankle) participated in practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday.
The Colts' final practice report of Week 8: