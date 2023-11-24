Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, C Ryan Kelly, TE Drew Ogletree for Week 12 game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts on Friday ruled out cornerback JuJu Brents (quad), center Ryan Kelly (concussion) and tight end Drew Ogletree (foot) for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Shane Steichen said.
Brents initially sustained his injury in Week 7 and has not participated in practice since. Ogletree exited the Colts' Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers with a foot injury and did not play Week 10 against the New England Patriots.
Kelly sustained a concussion against the Patriots in Week 10 and did not pass the NFL protocol, Steichen said.
The Colts' final practice report of Week 12: