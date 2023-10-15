JuJu Brents, Josh Downs notch career firsts in Colts' Week 6 loss to Jaguars

"Proud of my dog, man," Brents said. "I see the way he works every single day, and that's a testament to the work he puts in on a daily basis. Proud of him and continue to make a lot more experiences like that."

Downs has roundly impressed his coaches and teammates to begin his rookie season; he had five catches for 21 yards against Jacksonville, bringing his season totals to 28 catches, 276 yards and now one touchdown.

"It would say it's kind of a blessing but also kind of a sigh of relief just getting that first one out of the way," Downs said. "Time to play the rest of the year, try to get many more."

The two rookies sparked something in the second half, even though the Colts' comeback fell short. When the Colts drafted Brents No. 42 overall and Downs No. 79 overall in the spring, they envisioned both as immediate contributors – with Brents' physicality and length translating to Gus Bradley's defense, and Downs' quickness and natural feel for getting open an asset to Steichen's offense.

Going forward, the Colts are confident Brents' interception and Downs' touchdown were the first of many.