Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, TE Drew Ogletree for Week 10 game vs. New England Patriots

FRANKFURT, Germany – The Colts on Friday ruled out cornerback JuJu Brents and tight end Drew Ogletree for their Week 10 game against the New England Patriots, head coach Shane Steichen said after the team's practice at PSD Bank Stadium in Frankfurt.

Both Brents and Ogletree did not travel from Indianapolis to Frankfurt for the game.

Wide receiver Josh Downs (knee) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee) were not ruled out Friday. Downs did not participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday but made the trip to Germany, while Franklin did not practice Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant on Thursday.

Right tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist), who was listed as a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices in Indianapolis, was also not ruled out on Friday.