Who's In, Who's Out

Presented by

Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, TE Drew Ogletree for Week 10 game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts will face the Patriots at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Frankfurt Stadium in Germany. 

Nov 10, 2023 at 01:09 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

JujuArticle Template

FRANKFURT, Germany – The Colts on Friday ruled out cornerback JuJu Brents and tight end Drew Ogletree for their Week 10 game against the New England Patriots, head coach Shane Steichen said after the team's practice at PSD Bank Stadium in Frankfurt.

Both Brents and Ogletree did not travel from Indianapolis to Frankfurt for the game.

Wide receiver Josh Downs (knee) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee) were not ruled out Friday. Downs did not participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday but made the trip to Germany, while Franklin did not practice Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant on Thursday.

Right tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist), who was listed as a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices in Indianapolis, was also not ruled out on Friday.

Check back later Friday for the Colts' final practice report of the week, which will include injury designations.

Related Content

news

Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, T Braden Smith for Week 9 game vs. Carolina Panthers

Linebacker Zaire Franklin was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday. 
news

Colts rule out CB JuJu Brents, TE Kylen Granson, T Braden Smith for Week 8 game vs. New Orleans Saints

Head coach Shane Steichen announced those game statuses on Friday. 
news

Colts rule out TE Kylen Granson, T Braden Smith for Week 7 game vs. Cleveland Browns; WR Alec Pierce questionable 

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts rule out right tackle Braden Smith vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts rule out LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Kwity Paye, T Bernhard Raimann; RB Jonathan Taylor questionable for Week 5 game vs. Tennessee Titans

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Anthony Richardson clears concussion protocol, will start for Colts vs. Rams in Week 4

Head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday Richardson cleared NFL concussion protocol and will start on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts rule out QB Anthony Richardson, C Ryan Kelly for Week 3 game vs. Baltimore Ravens

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts do not rule any players out for Week 2 game vs. Houston Texans

Tight end Drew Ogletree (concussion) and left guard Quenton Nelson (toe) are listed as questionable. 
news

Colts do not rule any players out for Week 1 matchup vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts Rule Out QB Nick Foles, TE Kylen Granson For Week 18 vs. Houston Texans

The Colts earlier this week also placed cornerback Kenny Moore II on injured reserve. 
news

Colts Rule Out WR Ashton Dulin, TE Kylen Granson, CB Kenny Moore II For Week 17 Game vs. New York Giants

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement on Friday. 
Advertising