2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Bills, Wild Card Round

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have made the dance — they might as well bust a move while they're there.

The Colts (11-5), the No. 7 seed in the AFC, on Saturday travel to take on the No. 2-seed Buffalo Bills (13-3) in their 2020 Wild Card Round matchup at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. ET.

The Colts earned their ticket to the playoffs the hard way. They actually started the day last Sunday on the outside looking in when it came to the AFC playoff picture, but it was the Bills' victory over the Miami Dolphins, coupled with Indy's Week 17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, that clinched the No. 7 seed for the Colts, who earned their most wins in a regular season (11) since 2014. Offensively, the Colts took care of the football (fifth-fewest turnovers in the NFL), protected the quarterback (second-fewest sacks allowed) and had a good mix of explosive pass plays (97 of 15-plus yards, the seventh-most in the NFL) and explosive run plays (66 runs of 10-plus yards, the 10th most in the league). Defensively, the Colts had one of the best big-play units in the NFL, as evidenced by their four defensive touchdowns and three safeties caused (both first in the NFL), and they also were one of the best teams against the run.

The Bills, meanwhile, are perhaps the hottest team in the NFL. Winners of six straight to end the regular season, Buffalo has a very well-rounded team led by an MVP candidate at quarterback in Josh Allen (396-of-572 passes [69.2 percent] for 4,544 yards with 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions), the NFL's leading receiver in Stefon Diggs (127 receptions for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns) and an opportunistic defense that can get after the quarterback (second in the NFL in hurries and batted passes) and create turnovers (fourth in the NFL in takeaways). The Bills in 2020 also led the NFL in kickoff return average (27.6).