Peyton Manning And Reggie Wayne Named Pro Football Hall Of Fame Finalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight announced that Indianapolis Colts greats Peyton Manning (for the first time) and Reggie Wayne (for a second time) have been named finalists for the PFHOF Class of 2021, which will be revealed during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV.

Jan 05, 2021 at 06:09 PM
INDIANAPOLIS — 18 and 87 are on the doorstep to football immortality.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight announced its 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2021, a list that includes former Indianapolis Colts great quarterback Peyton Manning, who is in his first year of eligibility, and wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who was also a finalist in his first year of eligibility in 2020.

The PFHOF Class of 2021 will be revealed during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla. The class will then be enshrined Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will also be holding its enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Former Colts great running back Edgerrin James is among those being enshrined on that day.

» Manning, who is widely considered one of the top quarterbacks in NFL history, is by all measures a first-year shoo-in for the Class of 2021. The No. 1-overall pick by the Colts in the 1998 NFL Draft out of Tennessee, Manning played for 18 seasons for the Colts (1998 to 2011) and the Denver Broncos (2012-15), winning two Super Bowl titles, including Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season.

By the time Manning retired from the NFL following the 2015 season, he had broken just about every major record by a quarterback in NFL history, including career passing touchdowns (539), career passing yards (71,940), single-season passing touchdowns (55), single-season passing yards (5,477), total wins (201, including playoffs), game-winning drives (56), comeback wins (45), games with four-plus touchdown passes (35), 4,000-plus-yard passing seasons (14), consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13) and Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player awards (5; 2003, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2013).

Manning, whose statue is prominently displayed outside of Lucas Oil Stadium, had his No. 18 retired by the Colts in 2017, when he was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor.

» Wayne last year was one of just two Modern Era nominees to make it to the finalist stage in their first year of eligibility. Since 1970, about 90 percent of all candidates who make it to the finalist stage ultimately have been selected for induction at some point, according to the PFHOF.

One of the greatest receivers in franchise history, Wayne played 14 seasons (2001-14) with the Colts after being selected by the team in the first round (30th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami. In a franchise record 211 games, Wayne totaled 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection and First-Team All-Pro in 2010, Wayne ranks 10th in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards and is tied for 23rd in receiving touchdowns.

He saved his best performances for the biggest of stages, however, as he caught 93 passes for 1,254 yards and nine touchdowns in 21 career playoff games; Wayne ranks second in league history, only trailing Jerry Rice, in postseason receptions, and ranks fourth all-time in postseason receiving yards.

Wayne, whose long touchdown pass from Manning was a key piece to the Colts' victory over the Bears in Super Bowl XLI, was also a member of the 2009 Colts AFC Championship team. He became the 15th inductee into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2018.

