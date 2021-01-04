How To Watch

How to Watch Colts @ Bills - AFC Wild Card Round

Find out all the ways Colts fans can watch, listen and live stream Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 9th 2020 (AFC Wild Card Round).

Jan 04, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Game Center | NFL Game Pass | Colts Mobile App

how to watch wild card bills

MATCHUP

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round. The game time is set for 1:05 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 9, at Bills Stadium.

The contest will mark the first postseason matchup between the teams.

WATCH ON TV

  • TV coverage: CBS
  • Play-by-Play: Ian Eagle
  • Color Analyst: Charles Davis
  • Sideline: Evan Washburn

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market*:

*Please check your local TV listing to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).

Click here for MORE WAYS TO WATCH.

NFL Game Pass: Colts fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. Colts fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live. Sign up for a 7 day free trial.

LISTEN LIVE

Local Radio coverage: Games can be heard in Indianapolis on 93.5, 107.5 and 1070 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

  • Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
  • Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
  • Sideline: Larra Overton
  • Pregame/Postgame Analyst: Bill Brooks

National Radio coverage: Westwood One Sports

  • Play-by-Play: John Sadek
  • Color Analyst: Ross Tucker

Radio streaming information:

  • Available to stream in the Indianapolis area on the Colts mobile app
  • Listen to the live local call of every Colts game streaming nationally on Colts.com (Desktop only)
  • NFL Game Pass: The live local call of every Colts game is also available with NFL Game Pass. Sign up for a free trial.

